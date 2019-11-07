14 habits of women who always look elegant
Whatever you say, meet on clothes… I like Beautiful women, forgive, they are always more successful in career and life. Women like men turn after and can’t take my eyes…
Smart, neat, stylish — they do not allow themselves to wear faded t-shirts or sewn tights. How do they look at 100%?
They just have healthy habits, who day by day help them have a perfect look. And it’s not about money and a large amount of clothing. True style starts at home when you get out of bed…
1. Plan the evening, what you’ll wear tomorrow. See, it’s not magic, pure mathematics. Stylish women you see are really trying to look like that. And it starts with the selection of the right outfit not 10 minutes before, when you run in a panic through the apartment, and well in advance.
2. Give yourself enough time to prepare. This means not to move tri-fold alarm clock and to lie, and then gather as a hit. It means to Wake up on time to prepare clothes to presentable, hair done, apply quality makeup, to add to the image of a stylish accessory, which we often forget, but which complete the look.
3. Select the correct underwear. First, it is the basis of your confidence. Secondly, underwear should match your outfit, for example, lace is not see through slinky knitwear. Or if the task is a little lingerie show, it must be appropriately matched.
4. Be inspired by other stylish women. To study the style of famous fashionistas also useful. It can be your work colleagues, maybe blogers Instagram, or the same Victoria Beckham and others. There is nothing wrong if you will try to pick up your outfit for a stylish photo on the Internet.
5. Dress the part. Sounds simple, but look stylish – it means to look the part of something: the weather, situation, event. Depends where you go, when and to whom. For all time and place. You should not wear a mini skirt to a meeting with a conservative dress code. Do not think that you impress anyone, rather the opposite.
6. Wear only what fits. Of course, even the most stylish women have a pair of jeans that they want to get involved, but they are not. As if you didn’t like some clothes, if not in size, forget about it.
7. Complete your look with one expensive piece. Ever wondered how some women can look chic in simple jeans and a blouse? Of course, there are many components, but one of them is the addition of an image of vivid detail: a handsome leather strap, elegant earrings, branded bag, etc.
8. Select the perfect accessories. As advised by Coco Chanel, when you wear accessories, remove the last thing you put in the sense to avoid excesses. Stylish women know the rules.
9. Never lying in bed in the “good clothes”. Change silk dress on the leggings and sweatshirt, if you want to lie on the couch.
10. Neatly fold clothes and hang it on a hanger. Just a tip, but if we act on it?
11. Heels is not always elegant. Elegant woman – a smart woman. She knows when to put on heels, and flats when.
12. Regularly wash things, don’t leave it too late, when there will be nothing clean and suitable to wear.
13. Prepare yourself a “fashion kit”. Even the most stylish women are failures. In such cases need a first aid kit: a pin, a needle and thread to sew up the hole, the torn skirt varnish to stop the arrow, band-aid in the case of new shoes, etc.
14. Stay true to your style. Chic stylish women do not run after fashion. They have an Arsenal of classic clothing that is always relevant, out of season and trends. They always have something to wear