14 million illegals cost US taxpayers $130 billion
According to the new estimates of the core group on immigration policy, the number of illegal immigrants in the United States increased by almost 2 million and now accounts for 14.3 million people.
Citing several reasons for the growth over the past two years, the Federation for American immigration reform (FAIR) announced that in just 6 years the total number of illegal immigrants may increase to 21 million — if not carried out reforms aimed at ending illegal immigration, and optimization of legal entry into the country, writes the Washington Examiner.
“The new figures indicate that we have entered a new phase of the ongoing phenomenon of illegal immigration,” said Dan Stein, President of FAIR.
“In the past the flow of illegal immigration has dominated Mexico, and most illegal immigrants detained at our borders, were quickly repatriated. Now, the result easily operated and intense policy disagreements in Washington that prevent even the most sensible reforms, migrants cross the border almost everywhere and remain in the country,” he added.
In addition to the increase in illegal population, FAIR found that the expenses of taxpayers has increased: this year the total amounted to $ 130 billion. The expenditures of the Federal, state, and local authorities vary from security to free healthcare and education for undocumented immigrants.
And if by 2025, the predictions about the 21 million illegal immigrants will come true, FAIR predicts costs totaling $ 200 billion.
Proimmigration group certainly will challenge the numbers FAIR. This group is one of several research centers on reforming immigration policy, called the Southern center for anti-poverty “group hatred”. At the FAIR 2 million members.
When calculating the number of illegal immigrants in USA FAIR used data from the census Bureau of the United States and has made adjustments to “underreporting” those who do not participate in government surveys. The data does not include children of illegal immigrants born in the United States, whose birth in the country gives them citizenship. According to FAIR, that is 4.3 million people.
“Many organizations that promoted the mass migration, I don’t want the Americans knew how big our problem with illegal aliens. Therefore, to minimize the problem, they do all kinds of mathematical gymnastics in order to obtain estimates of the illegal population, which they consider to be “acceptable for the greater part of American society,” says the report, written by Matthew George. O’brien, scientific Director of FAIR.
A new report says that the growth of illegal immigrants is the result of several factors, including judicial decisions against the President, trump, the weakening of immigration laws of the era of Obama and the booming economy of the United States.
It is also noted that more illegal immigrants arrive from distant countries, and not just from Central America.
“Without action in Washington to ensure border security and to stop the abuse of humanitarian policies, a sharp increase in illegal foreign population and costs taxpayers will continue unchanged,” said Stein of FAIR.