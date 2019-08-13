14 reasons to dump a man, even if he swears his love
An affair with a man in principle there is no problem. Love makes beautiful and one who loves and one who is loved. The love of a man turns into a problem when you allow people to hurt instead of love.
Free to experience love, happiness. On this subject one can argue endlessly, but one thing remains constant: love often becomes banal addiction. The boundary between the high feelings of love and subordination are in the places where lies a border between happiness and suffering. Many women spend half of their lives to distinguish one from the other.
Despots and abuser know how to diminish the pain they cause their victims. And it is necessary to consider each loving and respecting the woman. Of course, love is an endless marathon, during which you and then are faced with obstacles, troubles and crises. But it’s one thing when you are fighting along with the circumstances, and quite another — when you start to feel that you are trying to suppress. Get rid of the dreams and from the dangerous men, if your relationship is following:
1. Suppressed desires
In a normal relationship there is always compromise. If one day you notice that your pair he pulls the blanket over himself, and you timidly succumb to the whims and needs, it’s time to open your eyes — you voluntarily put yourself into slavery. Such a Union cannot be called a partnership on mutually beneficial terms. Sure, you yourself feel it inside. Do not ignore women’s intuition.
2. Unfulfilled promises
In particular, psychologists say hackneyed false words, promises to be better for you and for your relationship. A loving partner would not wait for a convenient moment (when you collect things and leave) to swear to it. Moreover, he will not violate his words. But abuser will break the promise as soon as neutralizes the danger of a rupture. If the feeling really serious that everyone involved in the relationship, be ready to change them (and yourself) for the better. But if big words subside as soon as you smile and forgive man is a Wake-up call, signaling that the man you love doesn’t love you at all.
3. Unnecessary sacrifice
In happy relationships usually have Hobbies outside of them. Of course, that love is impossible without sacrifice, but tell the partner that he broke up with his cronies, stopped to chat with family and narrowed his world to your apartment beyond normal.
4. A constant struggle
If you desperately have to fight for the attention of men, something in your story of love is clearly not correct. The result is not life, and continuous liberation mission to rescue the beloved from captivity urgent tasks of caring mother, work, the repentant ex. And still, his attention is constantly slipping away. Well, ladies, here’s the truth: he doesn’t like you. Do you see any sense to continue to save your relationship alone?
5. Shame
This to many will seem trivial, but in practice is one of the serious problems in the partnership. If you often apologize to relatives, friends, for not very biased actions of your men, it is important to take one thing: he is allowed to do anything, if you are not ashamed of it. But if you are constantly making excuses for him, that you are not on the way.
6. Mutual hatred
Misogynist calculate quite easily, but not in love with him a woman. Close people always want to see you happy, and if they presume to advise you to leave a loved one in the past — so they tormented far groundless excitement. So if your friends, family and your man hate each other, don’t try to make friends. Assess the situation from all sides, perhaps it is time to listen to gloomy predictions.
7. Endless disputes
Love is an ordeal, but nevertheless it is not a war on a minefield. Conflict is great, they help to get used to each other, but everyday squabbles of nowhere — another alarm, warning that you got involved in the poison affair. At this stage, you have every reason to expose this relationship a major overhaul.
8. Ignoring
Partner avoids talking on serious and sensitive topics? Well, it means he has something to hide or absolutely do not care about you and your relationship. A loving man will always listen to your woman (even if the issues raised — it’s just the little things in life). He will not let you tormented by something and ran after him with requests for “a serious talk”.
9. Low self-esteem
A few years (or months) ago, you were absolutely self-confident woman, but with the time spent in a relationship with a male, you began to doubt myself and my actions and words? You’ve learned that man is always right, and you — empty space? Then believe that your battered self — esteem is not the finish of his charm that outshines yours, you are simply being manipulated, and skillfully.
10. Fear
If you become nervous, often panicking or (even worse) to experience the real fear of the sight of his beloved — this means that it’s time to get out of nets by abuterol. In healthy relationships, loving each other people never have those feelings.
11. Home violence
To keep silent about it would be wrong. Every third woman becomes a victim of domestic violence. Remember once and forever: the violence is low and unnatural. Never, under any circumstances, justify the man who raised her (or wanted to raise) a hand on you. Silently pack up and leave him. Assault — the last point where your feelings no longer have meaning.
12. Insults
If you rudeness is the norm, then you can not read. But if the rudeness and insults regularly fly to your address, despite countless attempts to stop them, is, to be Frank, the same tyranny, only in words. Arguments of type “I love” are not considered. If the threat to hurt you can’t stop his sparkling humor, then what is there really to say?
13. Jealousy and suspicion
Jealousy, sometimes, is useful. But if the suspicions in your account constantly waspast male brain, it is likely that the man is trying to hide their treason (good defense, as you know, is an attack). And so we believe not only we, but the majority of family psychologists who argue that every person starts first and foremost from yourself.
14. Have you lost your original self
Before the relationship with him you felt like a goddess, and now all you are left with one haunting thought: “who needs me now…”, well, congratulations, you have sacrificed myself to the wrong man. Love has to inspire, to change for the better and give a sense of self-importance, if not — then your relationship is toxic and poisonous.
Sing love grandiloquent pentameter is, of course, great, but sometimes too corny. Dear women, we should not build castles in the air and to live in dreams, sometimes, it is important to take a sober look at their relationship and abandon what breaks your self esteem and destroys you from the inside.