14 rules in the English language that can be safely ignored
There are many rules of grammar, which is taught in school. But there are also grammatical myths taught in schools. The publication Reader’s Digest has gathered 14 of the grammar myths that you can safely ignore.
Myth 1: never start a sentence with “and”, “but” or “so”
According to experts on grammar, need no attempts to get rid of the habit to start a sentence with these words (conjuncts). “There is a widespread belief (with no historical or grammatical justification), not to start a sentence with “and”, “but” or “so”, —experts say. — In fact, a significant percentage (often 10%) of sentences in-class writing begins with these unions. So it was for centuries, and even the most conservative grammar to do that.”
Myth 2: never start a sentence with “because”
When you only teach the language, the sentence beginning with the word “because” often belongs to the fragment of another sentence. That’s why you’ve probably learned to avoid this word at any cost. Until your offer has at least one independent part, you can continue to start your sentence with the word “because”.
That’s right: Because I missed the bus, I couldn’t see my dad.
That’s right: I couldn’t see my dad because I missed the bus.
Wrong: I couldn’t see my dad. Because I missed the bus.
Myth 3: always use “a” before vowels and “an” before consonants sounds
You can also use the word “an” before words beginning with a vowel sound.
For example: “I’m thinking of starting an herb garden” or “The Knicks are an NBA team”.
Myth 4: never end a sentence with a preposition.
Many students are taught that it is unacceptable to end a sentence with prepositions such as “on”, “from”, “for”, “by”, “above”, “over”. But this rule is a myth. In some cases it is necessary to end a sentence with a preposition. For example: “I want to know where he came from”, you can also write “I want to know from where he came”, but nobody says that.
Myth 5: always use the word “who” to people
Perhaps you were taught that you shouldn’t talk about people using “that”. But it’s not a strict rule of grammar. According to the dictionary of the English language Merriam-Webster, to say something like “kids that are late for school will miss math class” is quite acceptable.
Myth 6: never use “who” when talking about animals
The grammar experts agree that it may be strange to call a pet “it”. According to the AP Stylebook, you can call the animal “him”, “her” or “who” unless the animal has a name or you know its gender.
Myth 7: “such as” is the only correct way to represent a list of examples
You may have heard that “such as” is the only correct way to represent a list of examples. But really it depends on what you are trying to list.
That’s right: I love active dates like fishing, skydiving, and hiking.
That’s right: I love active dates such as fishing, skydiving, and hiking.
Both, but the first implies a comparison. When you say that you like Dating as “like fishing” in the torus case, you imply that you may also like a date that someone can be classified as something similar to fishing.
Myth 8: never end a sentence with Union
The Oxford dictionaries say that it is another grammar myth that you can safely ignore. They also note that in some cases “trying to avoid the Union at the end of sentences can lead to the fact that your proposal will gain unexpected meaning”.
You can say: “The baby has no one to play with” or “The baby enjoys being fussed over”.
Myth 9: never split infinitives
This rule States that you should never put an adverb in the middle of the infinitive. Think about the quotation from Star trek: “to boldly go where no one has gone before.”. “To go” is an infinitive, and “boldly” splits it. In fact, there is no formal evidence that splitting infinitives is wrong. The only logical reason to avoid splitting infinitives is that there are still many people who mistakenly think that it is wrong.
Myth 10: liability always wrong
Although the asset is normally preferable, the passive voice is almost never wrong. In some cases it is even useful. If you are trying to maintain empathy for the subject, you may prefer a passive. This is the difference between “Grandma got run over by a reindeer” and “A reindeer ran over Grandma”.
Myth 11: “I. e.” and “e.g.” have the same meaning
“I. e.” and “e.g.” Latin abbreviations, but they do not mean the same thing. E. g. (exempli gratia) means “for example” (“for example”), and “I. e.” (id est) — “in other words” (“in other words”).
Myth 12: the use of double negation always leads to bad consequences
In most cases, the use of a double negative can make your sentence awkward and confusing. But, according to the Oxford dictionaries, is one case where they are acceptable when they are used to make a more subtle statement. An example that uses Oxford, is the sentence “I am not unconvinced”. Double negative creates value, which would not have happened if the speaker simply said, “I am convinced by his argument”.
Myth 13: any conditional offer is a long
In elementary school you might have learned that any long sentence is a conditional sentence. But this is not always the case and in fact the offer can be as long and structurally justified. The real mistake is connecting two complete sentences into one sentence without separating them properly.
Myth 14: there is only one correct way to add the apostrophe to the “s”
All known at least one so-called expert on grammar, which claims that there is only one way to add an apostrophe to a word that ends in “s”. But, according to experts, it’s just a matter of style.
You can write “The Harris”s cat is in their yard,” and “The Harris’ cat is in their yard”.