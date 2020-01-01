14 things that will not buy in 20 years
You love your landline phone and cherish his utensils Tupperware? Stock up on these goods now before the shops stop to sell, recommends Reader’s Digest.
As the changing tastes of customers, and the emergence of new products, many products will probably disappear from store shelves within the next two decades. Soon “we can brush teeth wooden toothbrush, warm up Lunches only in glass containers and never be out of reach for a metal or glass water bottles,” says Kimberly Palmer, an expert in personal Finance at NerdWallet. Experts recommend to stock up on these products before they disappear forever.
Plastic bottles for water
Water bottles were a huge hit for her convenience when she first appeared in the 1970-ies. But as consumers learn about the negative impact of plastic on the environment, “they will increasingly vote with your wallet by buying items that can be reused, for example, Hydro Flask”, according to Palmer. There are also best bonus in buying bottles of repeated use, “Although the initial cost may be higher over time, it will save consumers money because they last longer,” says Palmer.
The keys to the house
Say “good bye” the loss of the bulky bundles with keys.
“Smart locks are becoming more and more common in early 2019, it was predicted that every fourth homeowner buys smart lock this year,” says Julie Remold, consumer analyst DealNews.com.
Although the use of smart locks now more prevalent among homeowners than among tenants, Renhold expects that landlords will start to offer them during the next two decades. Unfortunately, this also means that the work of locksmith can be one of those that will disappear in the next 25 years.
Cereal
For today’s consumers, the health conscious, start the day with a Cup of sweet cereal is not as appealing as before. Due to the variety of Breakfast options, which are now available in grocery stores, many people prefer to get something more balanced, satisfying or convenient than a bowl of cereal. Selling such popular brands as Kellogg’s, in 2014 fell nearly 5%.
Plastic straws
Bans on disposable plastic widely distributed in the United States. Starbucks, American Airlines and even SeaWorld are among the companies that in recent years got rid of plastic straws.
“Restaurants already refuse plastic straws due to the impact on the environment, says Rembold. — Even after 10 or 20 years I expect that the plastic straws are difficult, if not impossible, to find.”
Even the Royal family adheres to the eco-friendly direction — they banned straws at Buckingham Palace.
Fabric softener
Sale of conditioners in the last 10 years has decreased by 15%. Analysts believe that Millennials and other “green” buyers are afraid of the potentially harmful chemicals contained in the conditioners. Other don’t buy fabric softener, because they just don’t understand what its purpose is. As soon as sales of these products reduced, also reduced the likelihood that we will see them on the shelves in 20 years.
Paper magazines/Newspapers
Reading a printed newspaper or magazine may soon become a hobby from the past. Nowadays most people read news on their phones or computers, many shopping malls give preference to their presence on the Internet. They are now focused on the provision of paid membership to access their websites instead of distribution of physical copies of their publications.
A paper receipt
Most likely, the receipt for a purchase you get now via email, not on paper.
“It’s definitely better for the environment, not to mention the fact that this reduces the mess,” says Rembold. According to her, in addition to reducing unnecessary and harmful waste, reduce the use of paper checks also helps companies to exclude major expenses from their budgets.
Tupperware
As companies are faced with the negative reaction of consumers and local prohibitions on plastic, “it is possible that many of the products that we use every day, will be replaced by more efficient and more environmentally friendly,” says Palmer. For example, manufacturers of containers for food will be focused on products made of glass or stainless steel, unlike plastic Tupperware containers. Moreover, the reduction in plastic is an environmentally friendly choice, studies show that a hidden danger may lurk inside the plastic products without BPA, such as all the same Tupperware.
Plastic toothbrushes
Plastic disposable like toothbrushes, make up half of the nearly 300 million tons of plastic produced in the world every year, and they are almost impossible to recycle. But thanks to “a huge backlash and public protest against the amount of plastic we use and throw every day,” plastic toothbrushes might soon be replaced by more sustainable, made of wood, says Palmer.
Digital camera point-and-shoot
Now that smartphone cameras can do decent Instagram-pictures of everything from selfies to landscapes — digital camera “point and shoot” quickly become obsolete. You can still see how professional photographers everywhere drag their full-sized cameras, but the average Joe or Jill is likely to do pictures from holidays and vacations with your phone.
USB device
Storing digital files have been moved in the direction of virtual systems before Apple released the new laptops without USB ports. But together, these two trends meant the beginning of the end for storage devices the size of a large finger. Now, if you want to store your digital data secure, the majority of technical experts will suggest you place them in the cloud or in a digital repository accessible through the Internet.
Disposable bags
When it comes to financial solutions for today’s buyers, “the General trend is that consumers are much more aware of the impact of their choices on the environment,” says Palmer. Plastic bags are no exception. Thanks to the wide choice available in the market of options of reusable bags for shopping, their popularity has increased among buyers seeking to reduce the consumption of plastic.
Landlines
Landlines may soon become ancient relics — if not yet — because of the growing popularity of mobile. While almost 43% of American households still use landline phones in 2018, according to a survey by the U.S. Centers for control and prevention (CDC), this number has been steadily declining. It’s safe to say that pretty soon landlines will meet more often in antique shops and museums, than on store shelves.
Charger for smartphones
Rumor has it that Apple will soon end the charging ports on all of their products, relying on wireless charging.
“If that happens, says Rembold, — it is almost certain other companies will do the same thing.”
If this prediction really come true, it can cause a big headache for those who use obsolete technical devices, according to Rembold.