14 world attractions that fuck tourists
Travel now became the new religion: people are eager to travel the world and see the attractions and scenic spots. The most popular of them take a huge number of tourists every day. So, look at the Colosseum rush 19 thousand people a day, and to Niagara falls — more than 70 thousand of Course, so the flow of people leaves behind traces, sometimes devastating and irreversible, says AdMe.ru
Here are 14 famous tourist destinations, which already suffered from travelers.
- Stonehenge, England
English main attractions 4 to 5 thousand years old, and she has long lost its original appearance. Stonehenge has been subjected to numerous restorations, and under some rocks hiding the concrete base. Now tourists are not allowed to sit on the rocks, because the destruction of monuments is not only age, but also because of the huge number of visitors.
- Hawaii
Coral reefs in Hawaii suffer from sunscreens used, perhaps every tourist. In this regard, the Governor signed a bill prohibiting the sale and distribution of creams with harmful chemicals in the composition. Did you know that even regular sunscreen so harmful to the environment?
- Spanish steps, Rome
These steps have gained worldwide popularity after the movie “Roman holiday” in 1953. Since then thousands of tourists have flocked here to take pictures on the legendary ladder, leaving behind spilled drinks, chewing gum and stains from food. To preserve the historical monument of the XVIII century, new rules were adopted prohibiting sitting on the steps.
- The Cliffs Of Moher, Ireland
These picturesque rock was formed 320 million years ago, and today are the most visited attraction in Ireland and is recognized as a specially protected territory. On these cliffs were shot scenes for the film “Harry Potter and the half-blood Prince”. And in 2013, some vandals painted part of the rock graffiti of size 2×2.5 m. fortunately, I was able to remove the figure and restore the appearance of the cliffs.
- Beach Boracay, Philippines
One of the most beautiful beaches in the world were closed to the public in 2018 due to the difficult environmental situation. Six months there was actively carried out restoration work: purified water and beach from debris and algae covered about 400 hotels and restaurants and buildings located within 30 m from the shoreline, and all were demolished. After that, the beach was opened again, but now to be on the island can only 19 thousand tourists simultaneously. Hopefully, the new rules will help to prevent the recurrence of environmental disasters.
- Venice, Italy
In the legendary city on the water there are only 50 thousand indigenous people, the number of tourists visiting Venice every year, has exceeded 30 million This influx of visitors puts a lot of pressure on the sewer system. And the ships staying in the Grand canal, contribute to the blurring of the coastline. It turns out that Venice could go under water, not only because of global warming, but also due to its incredible popularity.
- The Monolith Of Uluru, Australia
This unique rock formation was formed 680 million years ago. In the 2nd half of the XX century, the monolith got a huge popularity because it can change color during the day. But many tourists climbing up the mountain, defecate anywhere and left there used diapers and personal hygiene items. The rains washed away the human waste in the pond from where animals drink that caused them tremendous harm. In addition, this has led to the deaths of rare species of shrimp. As a result, last year the tourists were forbidden to climb Uluru.
- Bali, Indonesia
Tourist Paradise is actively fighting with plastic: in 2017 was declared an emergency to deal with the waste attracted about 700 cleaners who sometimes collected 100 tonnes of garbage per day. In 2018, the diver posted a shocking video, captured 20 km away from Bali. Do you think whether Indonesia can win this war and keep the island for its incredible popularity?
- Santorini, Greece
On a small island there are only 15 thousand people visited it to 18 thousand tourists a day. Electricity and water supply Santorini suffered from such an influx of guests, the amount of debris has doubled, and the environmental situation has become threatening. From 2019, the Greek government is trying to limit the daily number of tourists.
- Al Khazneh, Petra, Jordan
The temple has been entirely carved in sand rock, about 2 thousand years ago. Ancient monument included in the list of new 7 wonders of the world and attracts up to 500 thousand tourists per year. This influx of visitors leaves its mark: from the touch of the hand remain stain stearic acid, and temple walls in just 10 years, thinned to almost 5 cm.
- Yangshuo, China
A small town located on the banks of the Lijiang river and surrounded by picturesque mountain peaks, has become incredibly popular. More than 3 million people come here every year, wanting to enjoy the beauty of untouched nature. However, Yangshuo is already far from original appearance: the river is polluted and overcrowded rafts for skiing tourists, many houses turned into hotels, and the locals go to other cities.
- Cinque Terre, Italy
National Park of Italy is a UNESCO world heritage site. 5 small towns live only 5 thousand people, and visit the Park up to 2 million tourists per year. Scenic trails congested, and some of them are already closed for visitors to prevent damage.
- Torres del Paine, Chile
The Chilean national Park is a protected area under the auspices of UNESCO. But it did not save him from a disaster: in late 2011, one of the tourists made a fire in the wrong place and started the fire. The fire covered 11 hectares and destroyed huge areas of protected forests, shrubs and pampas.
- The words “I amsterdam”, the Netherlands
The inscription from tourists was not injured, but became a kind of bait: for the picture with her came about 20 million people annually. Crowds of visitors are polluting the city, left behind piles of garbage on the streets and spoil the architecture. Local residents accused the famous letters in the promotion of mass tourism, and at the end of 2018, they were dismantled.
