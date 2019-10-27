14-year-old daughter Anna Sedokova became a model at the fashion show mother
In the framework of the Fashion Week, the singer Anna Sedokova has introduced a new collection of her clothing line, “LA Story”. On the catwalk along with the models first came 14-year-old daughter Anna — Alina.
Idea outlet girl as a model on the catwalk came to the singer. “I had a crazy offer for Alina to participate in the show because she wears the mark and carry. Said, “Walk down the runway?” She agreed, but of course was very frightened, said that fake model. I said that you have to be yourself, for what in life, in our runway show, because I value most as a person” — shared the star.
It is worth noting that Alina coped with the task perfectly! The daughter of the actress appeared on the catwalk in a bright tracksuit is orange in color and draped over his oversized jacket. Bold made an unusual makeover in the form of strokes of white color on the cheeks. Recall Sedokova founded the brand “LA Story” eight years ago. Today the clothes of this brand is popular not only among fans of the singer, but her star colleagues.