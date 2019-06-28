14-year-old daughter Anna Sedokova came to the defense of mother after the release of the controversial clip
Clip of Anna Sedokova for the song “AZAMAT” sparked heated debate on the Network. Recently the singer even had to explain why she chose to live such a blatant way. One of the first to protect the actress stood her eldest daughter.
Anna Sedokova recently released a provocative video for the song “AZAMAT”. In it, the actress appeared without underwear, and some footage was censored. Many Internet users condemned the singer for such a candid video. To avoid condemnation, Sedokova even had to explain what message she put into the song.
“And now the main idea that I wanted to say in the song and the clip! Mother is man! Live, real! With the birth of the child the woman becomes even more feminine and even more in need of care and attention”, — said Anna in one of the new posts. The singer also thanked all the young mothers who supported her.
A big surprise for all was the appearance in the comments Alina Belkevich. The eldest daughter of the singer one of the first to defend her. “What I have a cool mother!” — wrote 14-year-old girl.