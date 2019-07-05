14-year-old daughter Monica Bellucci admire its beauty

| July 5, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Meet Deva, the eldest daughter of Monica Bellucci and Vincent Cassel. The girl was still 14 years old, but her beauty and finesse, you can already compare the unique appearance of the star mother. Deva took part in the filming of the new advertising campaign for the popular brand Dolce&Gabbana.

14-летняя дочь Моники Беллуччи восхищает своей красотой

It should be noted that initially and Monica and Vincent were opposed to their daughters to have anything to do with show business. But it seems the beauty of the Deities changed their decision.

14-летняя дочь Моники Беллуччи восхищает своей красотой

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.