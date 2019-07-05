14-year-old daughter Monica Bellucci admire its beauty
July 5, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Meet Deva, the eldest daughter of Monica Bellucci and Vincent Cassel. The girl was still 14 years old, but her beauty and finesse, you can already compare the unique appearance of the star mother. Deva took part in the filming of the new advertising campaign for the popular brand Dolce&Gabbana.
It should be noted that initially and Monica and Vincent were opposed to their daughters to have anything to do with show business. But it seems the beauty of the Deities changed their decision.