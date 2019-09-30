14-year-old girl died in the explosion of the smartphone, which was left to charge overnight
September 30, 2019
In Kazakhstan, in the village Bestobe Karatal district of Almaty region, was a terrible tragedy. As reported Tengrinews.kz 14-year-old girl Abdalbek Alua Acidity fell asleep the night with the included charging mobile phone. In the morning the battery of the smartphone has exploded. The result of his injuries the girl died on the spot.
According to some reports, the girl fell asleep listening to music on a mobile phone connected to a wall outlet.
According to the British newspaper the Daily Mail that lay on the pillow, the phone overheated.
The girl’s death has been ruled an accident. The brand of the phone is not called.
