14-year-old girl figured out how to get rid of blind spots in the car (video)
14-year-old American schoolgirl of Hassler Alaina (Alaina Gassler) came up with an invention that allows car drivers to expand the external review, which is blocked by the pillar near the windshield.
As reported Тtjournal, she placed a webcam on the outside of the car and used a projector to display the image with the street to the salon.
In the description to demonstrate his invention, she noted that due to the reflective fabric image during the drive only sees the driver — passengers it does not interfere.
Hassler created a prototype for scientific and technology fair school Avon grove.
Hassler tested the prototype with his father during a trip in the family car Jeep Grand Cherokee, which is known for wide pillars around the glass.
However, experts believe that the technology is still far from perfection and mass use. Judging by the demonstrations, the girls, the projector and the camera are shaking pretty badly even at low speed, and the image of the street looks slightly enlarged.
Despite this, in late October, the girl won the main prize at the scientific and technical competition Broadcom MASTERS. Along with the prize she received a reward of 25 thousand dollars.
Car manufacturers are trying to get rid of blind spots at windshield. Several well-known firms — Hyunda, Kia, Toyota and Jaguar were offering their own versions. And Land Rover has carried out a study system that allowed the driver to look through racks throughout the machine using screens. However, none of these ideas have not yet been implemented in the mass car.
We will remind, at the annual CES 2019 in Las Vegas, brand new on world market, the company introduced the Byton Byton electrocreaser Concept, in which instead of the traditional exterior mirrors are video cameras instead of door handle also has a camera that recognizes the faces of authorized users.
As reported by “FACTS”, the girl from Zaporozhye technical Lyceum and the Minor Academy of Sciences of Ukraine Anastasiya Kononenko has won a grant of 500 thousand hryvnias for the development of their engineering ideas. The invention aims to ensure that automation has helped to save children and animals left in locked cars.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter