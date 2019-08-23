15 ambulances: occurred in California train crash
Twenty-seven people were injured after a train derailment late on Thursday evening in Sacramento. This writes CNN, citing fire Department Sacramento.
According to captain Keith Wade, the incident there were no life-threatening injuries and fatalities, but 13 people were sent to two local hospitals.
The incident occurred West of the station Winter Street, the report said the fire service.
In an earlier message described the incident as a collision or a train wreck, but Wade said that the train was still standing on the tracks.
For transporting the wounded arrived 15 ambulances. Eight employees of first-responders and 40 firefighters assisted during the incident, said captain Wade in the short video posted on Twitter of the fire Department.