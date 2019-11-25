15 apps that help in learning the English language
Learning English is quite a laborious process and many are unable to give myself a free moment to visit the tutor or even to sit and learn on their own. In such situations, save mobile app, you can use them on the road, walking the dog or cleaning the house. The publication “Lifehacker” gathered top 15 apps for learning English.
All apps created for people with different knowledge of English. You can set the difficulty level to learn the language in a convenient mode and in the free time. It is sufficient to select at least one program to which you will contact daily.
The app can be used as an independent tool of replenishment of the vocabulary and repeat the grammar and as an additional element that will help make your training course English or from a tutor more effective.
1. Lingualeo
App of the popular service with lots of variety of workouts that will help to expand vocabulary and to develop skills of reading, writing and listening. The training is based on gamification, so you will not lose interest in English, you will constantly feel progress and incentive to move forward.
2. Duolingo
Convenient application with which you can learn English in a playful way, spending only a few minutes a day. Start with simple verbs and phrases, for exercise, tightening grammar, and complete daily quests to expand your vocabulary and get closer to your goal.
3. Polyglot 16
App from the author of the eponymous course, the famous polyglot Dmitri Petrov. According to the developer, the program allows you to learn English at a basic level in just 16 lessons. With training in at least 15 minutes a day, you’ll learn the rules of grammar, remember the necessary minimum of words and learn to put them together in a variety of phrases to communicate with native speakers.
4. Memrise
Another application of an approach that will make learning English fun and easy to memorize new words. Curator reconnaissance Memrise will take you on a fascinating journey through the uncharted Universe of the English language is full of secrets, mysteries, mysterious enemy agents and good assistants.
5. BBC Learning English
The official app of the BBC, which collected the materials of the different programs for learning English, which was aired on radio and podcast broadcasting Corporation. In addition to audio content, available in a variety of exercises for understanding grammar, constructing sentences and learning new words.
6. Easy Ten
With the help of this program you will be able to replenish the vocabulary, memorizing 10 new words. The application does not require a lot of time: enough to give a day for 20 minutes. The program contains more than 20 thousand English words will help you perfect your pronunciation thanks to a special equipment. In addition, new words you can share on thematic lists and track your progress for extra motivation.
7. Words
This app doesn’t accidentally become the best in the Education category of the App Store. The program database contains more than 8 thousand words, and it is available in offline mode. Main advantage: the app adapts to a specific user and the tasks and tests offers exactly those words which you have previously had difficulties. Erred in determining the values a few more times you will be asked this word until you remember it.
8. LearnEnglish Grammar
The application of the organization British Council for anyone who wants to pump their English. As the name implies, it is focused on the study of grammar and helps to make progress at any level. Study the exercises, answer the questions and practice tests to build phrases on various topics.
9. Rosetta Stone
This app helps you to remember new words by Association. Program evaluation pronunciation will help you learn how to correctly pronounce learned words. The app is free, but there is also a paid materials.
10. Voxy
The main difference between this app and others is that it in real time tailored to your needs and desires. Want to prepare for TOEFL? Or learn phrases that are useful in the journey? Maybe to prepare for the interview? Please! Tutors are native speakers, to quickly help you with this. In addition, the app is updated daily.
11. Rememba
Simple and convenient application that is specifically designed for memorizing new phrases and vocabulary. The learning process is based on a proven methodology of flashcards that are displayed after you add less or more as you learn. You can add words manually or you can use ready-made sets of dictionaries.
12. English Grammar in Use
Program from Cambridge University Press that will help you to improve your grammatical skills. Using English Grammar in Use you will be able to automate the use of articles, irregular verbs and nouns.
13. 15 000 Useful Phrases
Application dictionary, containing more than 15,500 interesting idioms that are frequently used in the process of live communication. Aphorisms, words, comparisons, and more you can use in everyday communication and in professional and business sphere.
14. WordBook
A real treasure, not just vocabulary, which can be on your smartphone: 150 thousand words, check spelling and search for words to create anagrams. In addition, every day you will memorize the word of the day which will offer you app. The dictionary is available offline.
15. Puzzle English
A fascinating app with video and audioplay and other fun activities for development, regardless of English skills. The training program is customized depending on the proficiency level, available time and goals.