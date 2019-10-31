15 BEST ALKALINE FOODS ON EARTH. THEY SAVE YOU FROM CANCER, OBESITY AND HEART PROBLEMS!
The environment of the human body itself is alkaline. Turning into acid to break down food is in the stomach. This is the main conflict of our body.
Our body is initially alkaline and should stay that way. But the increase in consumption of processed and unhealthy foods have dramatically changed the pH level of the human body. This leads to disruption of the immune system, causing various diseases, including obesity, heart disease and cancer.
Here are the 15 alkaline foods that you should make friends, to maintain the body in good shape.
Swiss chard
This leafy green vegetables are one of the best sources of alkali on this planet. This can help your body to stay away from the radiation, harmful bacteria and viruses.
Buckwheat
Time to abandon the regular use of wheat and love crap. Buckwheat is rich in protein and is an excellent source of vitamins and iron. Also known as a great recharge of your energy, way to improve heart condition and prevent the development of diabetes.
Melon
Melon can not only maintain water balance, but also remove toxins from your body. Its pH value is estimated to be approximately 8.5, making it an alkaline environment. All types of melons are known to have great sources of alkali, as well as the water content is very high.
Olive oil
If the olive oil was never in your TOP list of healthy food, then it’s time to add it. It is known to be rich in antioxidants, monounsaturated fatty acids and vitamin E. And it can also help to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and regulate blood sugar levels.
Flax seeds
Rich in antioxidants, vitamin E and fiber, flax seeds are considered to be the TOP source of alkali. It is known that they help keep your heart healthy, reduce inflammation and help control hot flashes in women in menopause.
Bananas
This fruit has a fibrous structure and in the composition of several important nutrients such as b vitamins, manganese, magnesium and potassium. Bananas balance the blood sugar levels, improve digestion, support healthy heart function and regulate your metabolism.
Avocado
With various nutrients, monounsaturated fatty acids and fiber, avocados can strengthen your heart, control cholesterol levels, helps to absorb nutrients from fruits and vegetables.
Carrots
Carrots are rich in beta-carotenaemia, is a group of pigments that help to improve eyesight. They also are known for their high content of fiber, vitamin a, vitamin B8, vitamin C, vitamin K, potassium and iron. Carrots can improve your thought processes and to neutralize free radicals.
Berries
Rich in antioxidants and fiber, berries support the activity of your mind, postpone age-related changes, improve digestion, reduce the risk of cancer and certain chronic diseases.
Broccoli
Broccoli has plenty of vitamin B6, vitamin C, vitamin E, vitamin K, fiber, potassium and copper. It lowers cholesterol, acts as a strong antioxidant, improves bone health and supports your heart.
Grapes
Grapes are filled with antioxidants, polyphenols, which are known to reduce the risk of diseases of the lungs, pancreas, esophagus, endometrial cancer, colon and prostate cancer. They can also help to reduce hypertension and anxiety in many patients.
Cauliflower
One serving of cauliflower can make up about 77% of the daily value of vitamin C. Not to mention how it is rich in vitamin K, thiamin, Riboflavin, magnesium, potassium and manganese. It also has anti-inflammatory properties and can strengthen your heart.
Lemons
Nutrients found in lemon include vitamin C, vitamin a, vitamin B6, vitamin E, Riboflavin, copper, calcium, potassium and zinc. Lemon juice can help in the treatment of kidney stones, and reduce the risk of strokes. Other benefits of lemon, not less important, is the prevention of constipation, high blood pressure and cancer.
Quinoa
Known as one of the most protein-rich foods in the world, quinoa supplies you dead two times more than other grains. It is also rich in iron, lysine, magnesium, Riboflavin and manganese. Quinoa can help keep the blood sugar levels, glucose and cholesterol in the body.
Spinach
Spinach is low in cholesterol and fats, saturated zinc, Niacin, iron, magnesium, calcium, potassium, vitamin a, vitamin B6, vitamin C, vitamin E and vitamin K, rich in antioxidants. It neutralizes free radicals, stimulates brain function, improves your memory and supports cardiac activity.