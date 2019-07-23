15 best cities to visit in USA

Experienced travelers know where you’ve been to, sometimes the most amazing opportunities and adventures waiting for you in our own country, and sometimes even in a neighboring yard. Therefore, in the framework of the annual award’s World’s Best Awards from Travel+Leasure publication have compiled a list of the best cities to visit in the United States.

15 лучших городов для посещения в США

Charleston, South Carolina. Photo: Depositphotos

Each year, the publication asks readers to evaluate the experience of traveling around the world — share your opinion on the best cities, Islands, cruise liners, resorts, airlines, and more. This time readers were evaluated U.S. cities for their attractions, culture, cuisine, friendliness, and total cost of the visit.

It is an amazing experience! If you want to spend a romantic weekend close to home or to go on a long family vacation, filled with adventure, at least one city from this list for you.

For example, a room 15 — Washington, DC — amazing culture, history, fantastic food and an incredible amount of free museums. There is no better place to see works of art and historical artifacts, not emptying the purse to the bottom. And Honolulu, which occupies 10th place, offers amazing white sand beaches, the glamour of Waikiki and many adventures — from scuba diving and helicopter flights to hikes with unparalleled views. Occupying the 7th place Nashville striking architecture, galleries, restaurants and special spicy cuisine, and even here there’s live music everywhere and bars on the roof.

15 лучших городов для посещения в США

Washington, DC. Photo: Depositphotos

Here are all 15 cities and their rankings, including some of the city-the winners of the award’s World’s Best Awards.

15. Washington, D.C.

Rating: 80,09

14. San Francisco

The winner of the World’s Best Awards. Rating: 80,48

13. Williamsburg, VA

Rating: 80,51

12. Taos, New Mexico

Rating: 80,69

11. San Antonio, TX

Rating: 81,22

10. Honolulu, Hawaii

Rating: 81,30

15 лучших городов для посещения в США

Honolulu, Hawaii. Photo: Depositphotos

9. Austin, TX

Rating: 81,31

8. Asheville, North Carolina

Rating: of 81.79

7. Nashville

Rating: 82,57

6. Chicago

The winner of the World’s Best Awards. Rating: 83,25

5. New York

The winner of the World’s Best Awards. Rating: 84,04

4. Savannah, GA

Rating: 84,98

3. New Orleans, Louisiana

The winner of the World’s Best Awards. Rating: 86,06

2. Santa Fe, New Mexico

The winner of the World’s Best Awards. Rating: 86,59

1. Charleston, South Carolina

The winner of the World’s Best Awards. Rating: 87,04

