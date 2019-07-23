15 best cities to visit in USA
Experienced travelers know where you’ve been to, sometimes the most amazing opportunities and adventures waiting for you in our own country, and sometimes even in a neighboring yard. Therefore, in the framework of the annual award’s World’s Best Awards from Travel+Leasure publication have compiled a list of the best cities to visit in the United States.
Each year, the publication asks readers to evaluate the experience of traveling around the world — share your opinion on the best cities, Islands, cruise liners, resorts, airlines, and more. This time readers were evaluated U.S. cities for their attractions, culture, cuisine, friendliness, and total cost of the visit.
It is an amazing experience! If you want to spend a romantic weekend close to home or to go on a long family vacation, filled with adventure, at least one city from this list for you.
For example, a room 15 — Washington, DC — amazing culture, history, fantastic food and an incredible amount of free museums. There is no better place to see works of art and historical artifacts, not emptying the purse to the bottom. And Honolulu, which occupies 10th place, offers amazing white sand beaches, the glamour of Waikiki and many adventures — from scuba diving and helicopter flights to hikes with unparalleled views. Occupying the 7th place Nashville striking architecture, galleries, restaurants and special spicy cuisine, and even here there’s live music everywhere and bars on the roof.
Here are all 15 cities and their rankings, including some of the city-the winners of the award’s World’s Best Awards.
15. Washington, D.C.
Rating: 80,09
14. San Francisco
The winner of the World’s Best Awards. Rating: 80,48
13. Williamsburg, VA
Rating: 80,51
12. Taos, New Mexico
Rating: 80,69
11. San Antonio, TX
Rating: 81,22
10. Honolulu, Hawaii
Rating: 81,30
9. Austin, TX
Rating: 81,31
8. Asheville, North Carolina
Rating: of 81.79
7. Nashville
Rating: 82,57
6. Chicago
The winner of the World’s Best Awards. Rating: 83,25
5. New York
The winner of the World’s Best Awards. Rating: 84,04
4. Savannah, GA
Rating: 84,98
3. New Orleans, Louisiana
The winner of the World’s Best Awards. Rating: 86,06
2. Santa Fe, New Mexico
The winner of the World’s Best Awards. Rating: 86,59
1. Charleston, South Carolina
The winner of the World’s Best Awards. Rating: 87,04