15 best foods for a long and healthy life
These products doctors recommend to include in your daily diet to increase lifespan and to protect the health.
Legumes. Beans, peas, lentils, peanuts and chickpeas are great sources of fiber and vegetable protein, which stabilize blood sugar and improve intestinal microflora. A healthy intestinal microbiome, in turn, helps to regulate inflammation, lowering lipid levels in the blood and regulate the immune function. According to nutritionist Suzanne Dixon, the diet weekly need to include at least five servings of legumes.
Eggs. While eggs are high in cholesterol, many studies show that they do not affect the overall level of cholesterol in the blood. According to the meta-analysis, published in the journal of the American College of nutrition, people with high intake of eggs (about seven a week) the risk of stroke was 12 percent lower than those who had low consumption of eggs (at least two per week).
Greens. Green leafy vegetables are filled with folate , which is vital for cell growth and the formation of red blood cells. In addition, they provide the body with carotenoids that enhance the body’s level of antioxidants, protecting from degradation of DNA or destroy cells. One of the most important carotenoids folic acid.
Of cruciferous vegetables. Cabbage in all its forms and radishes support the natural detoxification processes of the body. Cruciferous vegetables are especially helpful to women, as they help to maintain the level of estrogen in a healthy condition and prevent hormone related cancers such as breast cancer, ovarian, endometrial. Women are recommended to consume at least five servings of cruciferous vegetables each week.
Olive oil is the first pressing. It is proved that it helps reduce inflammation, lower blood pressure and improve insulin sensitivity.
Oily fish. Nutritionist Susan Schenk notes that eating oily fish is extremely beneficial for healthy brain activity. They contained omega-3 fatty acids and DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) – nourish brain cells and prevent memory loss, and depression.
Fermented foods. A diet rich in dairy products, provides the intestine with beneficial bacteria. This is especially important with age because of the intestinal microbiome over time, losing its bacterial diversity, so necessary for overall health. Ideally, you should eat at least one serving of fermented foods per day.
Onion. Onions, garlic, leeks, shallots contain sulfur which contributes to the process of detoxification of the body.
Coffee. Many studies have linked coffee consumption with a reduced risk of cancer, cardiovascular disease, dementia, liver diseases and diabetes. But experts recommend to carefully control the added sugar in my coffee, milk and cream.
Tea. Dietitian Suzanne Dixon notes that drinking black tea is associated with improved bone density in older women, and green tea in turn reduces the risk of breast cancer and other cancers. She recommends drinking two to three cups of tea a day.
Plums and prunes. These fruits contain powerful antioxidants that fight free radicals – molecules, leading to a rapid decay of the cells of the body and accelerated aging.
Avocado. This fruit contains large amounts of potassium even more than banana. Potassium helps to lower blood pressure by balancing the negative effects of salt in the diet.
Cocoa. Cocoa and dark chocolate are a good source of magnesium which supports a healthy immune system and helps absorption of iron.
Turmeric. Its use provides many health benefits including prevention of heart disease, Alzheimer’s disease and cancer, and the prevention of depression and arthritis. Powerful anti-inflammatory properties of spices ensures its active ingredient curcumin.
Oats. Whole oats are ideal for lowering sugar and cholesterol in the blood. Thus oats protects against diabetes and heart disease.
Mushrooms. This product is a great source of many nutrients, especially vitamin D that helps support bone health and is important for immune status. Recent data suggests that mushrooms protect the brain from age-related disorders.