15 best professions for early retirement

| August 16, 2019 | News | No Comments
All are thinking about what profession to choose, to secure a comfortable existence and a good retirement. Edition Go Banking Rates collected the top 15 best professions where you can accumulate a tidy sum and early retirement.

Photo: Depositphotos

  1. Structural engineers

The average percentage of people who believe that they will continue to work after 65 years old: 22.4% of

Average annual salary: $91 790

The level of savings program 401(k): $576 565

About half of all engineers stoiteley plan to retire to 62 years, and most plan to retire by 65 years.

  1. Teachers of the higher school

The average percentage of people who believe that they will continue to work after 65 years: 36.7% of

Average annual salary: $82 880

The level of savings program 401(k): $520 598

For each hour of work of teachers of higher education usually receive USD 3.18. The United States as employer contributions to their accounts in the program 401 (K). It is the fourth largest average amount of the contribution compared to the other professions included in this study.

  1. Managers of medicine and health care

The average percentage of people who believe that they will continue to work after 65 years: 33.8% of

Average annual salary: $111 680

The level of savings program 401(k): $701 501

Those who work at the level of managers in medicine and health, earn almost $112 thousand per year. With this salary the average person with this job can retire with more than $700 000 in the account program 401 (K) to 62 years.

  1. Physics

The average percentage of people who believe that they will continue to work after 65 years: 14.3% of

Average annual salary: $88 470

The level of savings program 401(k): $555 711

Most physicists expect retirement before they turn 65, and even before they turn 62 years old, and only 27 percent of respondents said they plan to work over the age of 62 years. This profession has the highest percentage of people who retire earlier, and is the second highest percentage of people that retire by the age of 65. In General, physicists and more confident in the financial ability of retirement compared to people in other professions included in this rating.

  1. Firefighters and inspectors

The average percentage of people who believe that they will continue to work after 65: 50%

Average annual wage: $52 560

The level of savings program 401(k): $328 263

Firefighters benefit from a generous pension employer contributions. The average hourly contribution to 401 (k) contributed by employers, is $5,83, it is the second largest contribution employers included in this study.

  1. Managers in education and related fields

The average percentage of people who believe that they will continue to work after 65 years: 26,1%

Average annual salary: $95 270

The level of savings program 401(k): $598 424

About half of the employees who work with leaders in education and related fields, plan ahead to come out of retirement to 62 years. By the age of 65 about 74 percent plan to retire.

  1. Lawyers and judges

The average percentage of people who believe that they will continue to work after 65 years: 61,3%

Average annual salary: $137 660

The level of savings program 401(k): $864 690

Lawyers and judges have the fifth largest average salary compared to other professions included in this study. Due to the high wages received in these positions, people in this profession have the fifth largest amount of savings in a 401 (k) years to 62 years compared to people of other professions included in this study.

  1. Aviation mechanics

The average percentage of people who believe that they will continue to work after 65 years: 23,3%

Average annual wage: $62 540

The level of savings program 401(k): $392 835

For aircraft mechanics average hourly employer contribution to 401 (k) is $5,13 — it is the third largest average contribution in comparison with other works in this study.

  1. Pharmacists

The average percentage of people who believe that they will continue to work after 65 years: 11.7 per cent

Average annual salary: $710 121

The level of savings program 401(k): $764 503

The majority of pharmacists in early retirement, and only 30 percent of respondents said they plan to continue working after 62 years. Among the jobs included in this list, pharmacists are in second place for number of workers who expect retirement to 62 years. Pharmacists have the second highest level of confidence in the financial ability of retirement compared to other types of workers in this rating.

  1. Police and detectives

The average percentage of people who believe that they will continue to work after 65 years: 22,1%

Average annual wage: $62 960

The level of savings program 401(k): $395 473

Two-thirds of police officers and detectives plan to retire to 62 years. Among the jobs included in this list, he ranks third in the percentage of people planning to work after 62 years. It is also the fourth largest level of confidence in financial attitude among employees that they will be able to retire.

  1. Electricians, electricians and repairers

The average percentage of people who believe that they will continue to work after 65 years: 19,1%

Average annual salary: $57 910

The level of savings program 401(k): $363 753

Less than one in five electricians plan to continue working after the traditional retirement age of 65. This lesson with the fourth lowest percentage of workers who plan to work after age 65, compared to others in this list. It is also the most generous contribution to 401 (k) with an average contribution of $6,52 per hour.

  1. Financial managers

The average percentage of people who believe that they will continue to work after 65 years old: 43,8%

Average annual salary: $143 530

The level of savings program 401(k): $901 562

Of all the jobs included in this rating, financial managers receive third-largest average salary, and they will accumulate 3 largest estimated savings to the age of 62 years. However, it is worth noting that the average financial Manager will accumulate less than $1 million, which may explain why 69 percent of the people employed on this position, plan to work after 62 years.

  1. Dentists

The average percentage of people who believe that they will continue to work after 65: 75%

Average annual salary: $180 010

The level of savings program 401(k): $1.13 million

Dentists receive the second highest average salary of all included in the study, so they have also the second largest estimated accumulation program 401 (k). For 62 years, the average dentist will accumulate more than $1 million in his pension account.

  1. Doctors

The average percentage of people who believe that they will continue to work after 65 years: 64.2 percent

Average annual salary: $214 700

The level of savings program 401(k): $1.35 million

Doctors have the highest average salary of all occupations included in this list, and they also have the highest estimated amount of savings in 401 (k). For 62 years many doctors will have a large enough amount for retirement.

  1. Aircraft pilots, navigators and air traffic controllers

The average percentage of people who believe that they will continue to work after 65: 25%

Average annual salary: $138 690

The level of savings program 401(k): $871 127

When it comes to working with the early retirement airline pilot takes the first place. The pilots of the airline the fourth largest average salary in comparison with all other works included in this rating and also have the fourth highest level of savings program 401(k) to 62 years. In addition, the average hourly contribution employer 401 (k) is $ 5,13, which is the third largest compared to all occupations in this study.

