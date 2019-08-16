15 best professions for early retirement
All are thinking about what profession to choose, to secure a comfortable existence and a good retirement. Edition Go Banking Rates collected the top 15 best professions where you can accumulate a tidy sum and early retirement.
- Structural engineers
The average percentage of people who believe that they will continue to work after 65 years old: 22.4% of
Average annual salary: $91 790
The level of savings program 401(k): $576 565
About half of all engineers stoiteley plan to retire to 62 years, and most plan to retire by 65 years.
- Teachers of the higher school
The average percentage of people who believe that they will continue to work after 65 years: 36.7% of
Average annual salary: $82 880
The level of savings program 401(k): $520 598
For each hour of work of teachers of higher education usually receive USD 3.18. The United States as employer contributions to their accounts in the program 401 (K). It is the fourth largest average amount of the contribution compared to the other professions included in this study.
- Managers of medicine and health care
The average percentage of people who believe that they will continue to work after 65 years: 33.8% of
Average annual salary: $111 680
The level of savings program 401(k): $701 501
Those who work at the level of managers in medicine and health, earn almost $112 thousand per year. With this salary the average person with this job can retire with more than $700 000 in the account program 401 (K) to 62 years.
- Physics
The average percentage of people who believe that they will continue to work after 65 years: 14.3% of
Average annual salary: $88 470
The level of savings program 401(k): $555 711
Most physicists expect retirement before they turn 65, and even before they turn 62 years old, and only 27 percent of respondents said they plan to work over the age of 62 years. This profession has the highest percentage of people who retire earlier, and is the second highest percentage of people that retire by the age of 65. In General, physicists and more confident in the financial ability of retirement compared to people in other professions included in this rating.
- Firefighters and inspectors
The average percentage of people who believe that they will continue to work after 65: 50%
Average annual wage: $52 560
The level of savings program 401(k): $328 263
Firefighters benefit from a generous pension employer contributions. The average hourly contribution to 401 (k) contributed by employers, is $5,83, it is the second largest contribution employers included in this study.
- Managers in education and related fields
The average percentage of people who believe that they will continue to work after 65 years: 26,1%
Average annual salary: $95 270
The level of savings program 401(k): $598 424
About half of the employees who work with leaders in education and related fields, plan ahead to come out of retirement to 62 years. By the age of 65 about 74 percent plan to retire.
- Lawyers and judges
The average percentage of people who believe that they will continue to work after 65 years: 61,3%
Average annual salary: $137 660
The level of savings program 401(k): $864 690
Lawyers and judges have the fifth largest average salary compared to other professions included in this study. Due to the high wages received in these positions, people in this profession have the fifth largest amount of savings in a 401 (k) years to 62 years compared to people of other professions included in this study.
- Aviation mechanics
The average percentage of people who believe that they will continue to work after 65 years: 23,3%
Average annual wage: $62 540
The level of savings program 401(k): $392 835
For aircraft mechanics average hourly employer contribution to 401 (k) is $5,13 — it is the third largest average contribution in comparison with other works in this study.
- Pharmacists
The average percentage of people who believe that they will continue to work after 65 years: 11.7 per cent
Average annual salary: $710 121
The level of savings program 401(k): $764 503
The majority of pharmacists in early retirement, and only 30 percent of respondents said they plan to continue working after 62 years. Among the jobs included in this list, pharmacists are in second place for number of workers who expect retirement to 62 years. Pharmacists have the second highest level of confidence in the financial ability of retirement compared to other types of workers in this rating.
- Police and detectives
The average percentage of people who believe that they will continue to work after 65 years: 22,1%
Average annual wage: $62 960
The level of savings program 401(k): $395 473
Two-thirds of police officers and detectives plan to retire to 62 years. Among the jobs included in this list, he ranks third in the percentage of people planning to work after 62 years. It is also the fourth largest level of confidence in financial attitude among employees that they will be able to retire.
- Electricians, electricians and repairers
The average percentage of people who believe that they will continue to work after 65 years: 19,1%
Average annual salary: $57 910
The level of savings program 401(k): $363 753
Less than one in five electricians plan to continue working after the traditional retirement age of 65. This lesson with the fourth lowest percentage of workers who plan to work after age 65, compared to others in this list. It is also the most generous contribution to 401 (k) with an average contribution of $6,52 per hour.
- Financial managers
The average percentage of people who believe that they will continue to work after 65 years old: 43,8%
Average annual salary: $143 530
The level of savings program 401(k): $901 562
Of all the jobs included in this rating, financial managers receive third-largest average salary, and they will accumulate 3 largest estimated savings to the age of 62 years. However, it is worth noting that the average financial Manager will accumulate less than $1 million, which may explain why 69 percent of the people employed on this position, plan to work after 62 years.
- Dentists
The average percentage of people who believe that they will continue to work after 65: 75%
Average annual salary: $180 010
The level of savings program 401(k): $1.13 million
Dentists receive the second highest average salary of all included in the study, so they have also the second largest estimated accumulation program 401 (k). For 62 years, the average dentist will accumulate more than $1 million in his pension account.
- Doctors
The average percentage of people who believe that they will continue to work after 65 years: 64.2 percent
Average annual salary: $214 700
The level of savings program 401(k): $1.35 million
Doctors have the highest average salary of all occupations included in this list, and they also have the highest estimated amount of savings in 401 (k). For 62 years many doctors will have a large enough amount for retirement.
- Aircraft pilots, navigators and air traffic controllers
The average percentage of people who believe that they will continue to work after 65: 25%
Average annual salary: $138 690
The level of savings program 401(k): $871 127
When it comes to working with the early retirement airline pilot takes the first place. The pilots of the airline the fourth largest average salary in comparison with all other works included in this rating and also have the fourth highest level of savings program 401(k) to 62 years. In addition, the average hourly contribution employer 401 (k) is $ 5,13, which is the third largest compared to all occupations in this study.