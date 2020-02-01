15 cities in the US, where a steadily growing economy and incomes
As the American city with the highest cost of living continues to become less affordable for most citizens, people are often looking for alternative places to live, says GOBankingRates. Boomtown (Boomtowns) is a city offering incentives to live in them, such as more affordable the cost of living or a higher salary. While some have both.
The publication analyzed the performance of U.S. cities with a population of 500,000 or less people and gave the cities the status of Boltunov on the basis of increasing incomes and economic growth for 5 years, from 2012 to 2017. Thinking about the change of residence, you may want to consider some of these 15 cities as an affordable and promising options.
15. Santa Cruz, CA
- Income increase: 20.5% of
- Population growth rate: 6.1 percent
- The growth of housing: 0.9 percent
- The growth of GDP: 23,3%
14. Durham, North Carolina
- Income increase: 15.8% of
- Population growth: 11.9 percent
- The growth of housing: 8.6% of
- GDP growth: 14,8%
13. Charlottesville, VA
- Increase income: 17.9 percent
- Population growth rate: 7.6 percent
- The growth of housing: 5.8% of
- GDP: 22.4% of
12. Miami
- Income increase: 17.7% of
- Population growth rate: 10.2 percent
- The growth of housing: 4.7% of
- GDP: 29.4% of the
11. San Luis Obispo, CA
- Income increase: 23.9% of
- Population growth rate: 3,7%
- The growth of housing: 4.1% of
- GDP: 26.2 percent
10. Sioux Falls, South Dakota
- Revenue increase: 13.2% of
- Population growth: 10.3 percent
- The growth of housing: 10,3%
- GDP growth: 23,5%
9. Bismarck, North Dakota
- Income increase: 8,1%
- Population growth rate: 13.9 per cent
- The growth of housing: 14,9%
- GDP growth: 23.7% of
8. Raleigh, North Carolina
- The increase in income: 15%
- Population growth rate: 11%
- The growth of housing: 10,3%
- GDP: 33%
7. Fayetteville, Ar
- The increase in income: 23,4%
- Population growth rate: 10.4 percent
- The growth of housing: 0,4%
- GDP: 37.6% of
6. Reno, Nevada
- The increase in income is 26.5%
- Population growth rate: 5.9 percent
- The growth of housing: 3,6%
- GDP: 36,7%
5. Santa Rosa, CA
- Income increase: 28.6% of
- Population growth rate: 4,2%
- The growth of housing: 2%
- GDP: 33,8%
4. Boulder, Colorado
- Income increase: 24.3 percent
- Population growth rate: 7.2 percent
- The growth of housing: 4,9%
- GDP: 22.3% of
3. Sebastian, FL
- Increasing revenue: 20,9%
- Population growth: 9.3% of
- The growth of housing: 5.5% of
- GDP growth: 23,5%
2. Santa Fe, New Mexico
- The increase in income: 17.2% of
- Population growth rate: 21,5%
- The growth of housing: 11.9% of
- Increase in GDP: 9.5% of
1. Naples, FL
- Income increase: 22.8% of
- Population growth: 6.8 percent
- Height of housing: 3.8 percent
- GDP: 34%
