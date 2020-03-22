15 cities in the USA where you can buy a house for $100 thousand
According to the research division of the Federal reserve Bank of St. Louis, the United States experienced one of the longest periods of economic growth in recent history. At the same time, housing prices rose after the great recession, that became the stumbling block for many Americans looking to buy their first house. This writes GOBankingRates.
The current average price of a house in the US is $231 000, the market is leaning towards sellers and not buyers. Many of the once affordable housing options are currently considered inaccessible to the average American cannot afford housing at 70% of the country. Thus, as real estate prices continue to rise in some of the largest cities in the U.S., many young potential buyers decide to look for homes in other locations. For people willing to consider more affordable options, there are many areas where cheap houses are available in plenty.
15. Toledo, Oh
- No active listings for the building: 1 102
- Active ads with the cost of homes under $100,000: 584
- The percentage of the ad with the cost of houses under $100,000: 53%
14. Pittsburgh, PA
- No active listings for the building: 3 323
- Active ads with the cost of homes under $100,000: 586
- The percentage of the ad with the cost of houses under $100,000: 18%
13. Kansas City, Mo
- No active listings for the building: 3 189
- Active ads with the cost of homes under $100,000: 588
- The percentage of the ad with the cost of houses under $100,000: 18%
12. Springfield, Illinois
- No active listings for the building: 1 607
- Active ads with the cost of homes under $100,000: 624
- The percentage of the ad with the cost of houses under $100,000: 39%
11. Akron, Oh
- No active listings for house: 1 300
- Active ads with the cost of homes under $100,000: 666
- The percentage of the ad with the cost of houses under $100,000: 51%
10. Jacksonville, FL
- No active listings for the building: 5 560
- Active ads with the cost of homes under $100,000: 678
- The percentage of the ad with the cost of houses under $100,000: 12%
9. Dayton, Oh
- Active listings: 2 293
- Active ads with the cost of homes under $100,000: 813
- The percentage of the ad with the cost of houses under $100,000: 35%
8. Indianapolis, In
- No active listings for the building: 4 415
- Active ads with the cost of homes under $100,000: 908
- The percentage of the ad with the cost of houses under $100,000: 21%
7. Baltimore, MD
- No active listings for the building: 3 257
- Active ads with the cost of homes under $100,000: 933
- The percentage of the ad with the cost of houses under $100,000: 29%
6. Fort Lauderdale, FL
- No active listings for the building: 8 381
- Active ads with the cost of homes under $100,000: 936
- The percentage of the ad with the cost of houses under $100,000: 11%
5. Chicago, Il
- No active listings for the building: 12,991
- Active ads with the value of the house less than $100 000: 1 037
- The percentage of the ad with the cost of houses under $100,000: 8%
4. Memphis, Tn
- Active listings: 2 331
- Active ads with the cost of homes under $100,000: 1 084
- The percentage of the ad with the cost of houses under $100,000: 47%
3. Saint Louis, Mo
- No active listings for the building: 4 246
- Active ads with the cost of homes under $100,000: 1 167
- The percentage of the ad with the cost of houses under $100,000: 27%
2. Cleveland, Oh
- No active listings for the building: 3 298
- Active ads with the value of the house less than $100 000: 1 227
- The percentage of the ad with the cost of the house for less than $100 000:37%
1. Detroit, Mi
- Total active listings for sale building: 202 2
- Active ads with the cost of homes under $100,000: 1 606
- The percentage of the ad with the cost of houses under $100,000: 73%
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 3675
[name] => property
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => nedvizhimost
)
real estate
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13992
[name] => educational program
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => poleznaja-informatsija
)
Educational program
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 23308
[name] => buying a home
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => pokupka-zhilya
)
buy жильяFacebookVkontakte
bookmark