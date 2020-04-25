15 free services to view video during the quarantine
On these sites you can find thousands of free videos with your favorite television shows, new movies and immortal classics, live broadcasts of popular channels and educational programs, says Money Talks News.
Some of the popular streaming services offer paid monthly subscriptions, others sell each video separately. But today we offer to your attention 15 sites where you can find sea free video for every taste. Services reserve the right to show ads to users on what and earn.
1. Comet
The channel is known for his cool show in the style of science fiction. The most popular of them — “Star cruiser “Galaxy” and “Wild world”. The service also offers a number of thrillers, horror movies and popular science programs. You can watch the channel Comet online through a Roku box or Apple TV.
2. Court TV
Miss cool Amateur videos and TV shows? Katz Networks revived Stamenkovic service Court TV. Videos can be watched around the clock and is absolutely free on TV, cable, online on the site, using any streaming device, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV.
3. Crackle
This service from Sony offers free viewing of TV shows, TV series, and videos of its own production. In addition, here you will find your favorite sitcoms of yesteryear: “All about family”, “What’s going on!”, “Rosanna” and others.
4. Hoopla
Representatives of the Hoopla call their project “the patron Saint of libraries”, because it provides educational videos, comics, audio books and movies in libraries across North America. To login to the website you need to register your library card from the library. You will then be able to download content to your computer or mobile device unlimited. Collection of portal has thousands of interesting films, videos and TV shows, so everyone will find something to taste.
6. Kanopy
Kanopy is another partner of American libraries. The content of this portal is not only entertaining, but also educational. Here you will find many documentaries, classic movies, educational videos, foreign films and more. To register on the website essential reader’s library card. Check to see if your library or educational institution in the list of project partners via the link.
7. Locast
This non-profit project offers free access to video in 18 regions of the United States and Puerto Rico. To connect to the service need access to the Internet and login Locast. To see if the service in your region by following this link. To register, you must provide personal information and confirm that you live in one of the regions of network coverage Locast. Next, you choose the local broadcasting channel and watch the video on any device.
8. Pluto TV
To use the service Pluto TV no registration needed. Just find a service on the Smart TV and watch. Pluto gathered for their users 250 channels and thousands of movies. Viewing available to users of mobile app Pluto TV, any browser and desktop application Windows. In the library you will find classics such as the films about James bond, the TV series “Third rock from the Sun” and “Roseanne.”
9. Popcornflix10. Redbox Free Live TV
The makers of Popcornflix proud of the ease of use.
“Any movie can be found high in two clicks” — write on the website.
Service that specializiruetsya on feature films, owned the distribution film company Screen Media Ventures.
“Popcornflix was created for people like us — those who love to watch great films for free” — say the creators of the project.
Here, every movie buff will find movies that make laugh till you drop, a little sad, to tune in a romantic mood. It is on Popcornflix collected the new documentary, a unique web series and foreign movies from the best Directors.
10. Redbox Free Live TV
Company Redbox specializiruetsya on the film and owns the free video streaming service, 30 television channels and three private channels with creative content. Video from Redbox Free Live TV to watch on the website or via the Redbox mobile app. Channels from the library service: American Classics, USA Today, Unsolved Mysteries, news channels, movie channels and many others. Own projects Redbox is Redbox Comedy channel Comedy channel about the adventures of Rush Redbox and Redbox Spotlight channel on the latest film releases and video games.
11. Sling Free
An online service that is owned Dish Network provides free content for viewing that does not require a subscription. Also, at the time of quarantine, the service provides free viewing videos of own production from 17:00 until midnight.
12. Stirr
Stirr in the portal, you can absolutely free to watch live broadcasts of sports matches and competitions. Also in the library portal you can find hundreds of movies and TV shows. Subscription is not needed, but the service reserves the right to display advertising.
13. Tubi
This portal boasts a collection of more than 20,000 films. In 2019, the site was visited by a record number of users — 25 million
14. Vudu
This video streaming service owned by Walmart and offers a paid subscription from $3,99 to $5.99 per month. However, there are many free videos for all tastes.
15. Xumo
This website free broadcasts more than 180 TV channels. Go to the “Available channels” to see what interesting things you can watch in your region.
