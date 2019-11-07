15 goods that are worth buying at Dollar Tree, and those that are best avoided
Thanks to its loyal customers and wide-ranging coverage, Dollar Tree became a glimmer of hope in the struggle for survival of large retailers.
Today Dollar Tree, which includes its namesake brand, as well as Family Dollar and Dollar Tree Canada, has more than 15 000 stores in North America and has consistently demonstrated sales growth. In the second quarter of 2019, the company reported that sales in those stores grew by 2.4%.
According to experts on shopping Michelle Madhok, best deals Dollar Tree is household items, from cleaning products and detergents to seasonal decor.
“In General, if you are picky about brands, this is a great opportunity to save money. For example, I don’t care what brand of paper towels I use and you can get a better deal than the brand of the store,” she said.
According to Madhok, benefit from the price Dollar Tree is that you can experiment with new items without spending too much. Furthermore, in addition to using coupons in Dollar Tree, you can also use manufacturer’s coupons to multiply the discounts, she added.
However, some products are better than others.
Here are 15 items. Which is better to buy here, and another 15 that should look elsewhere.
Buy: party supplies
Estimated Money Talks News , you pay 70% less for party supplies at Dollar Tree than at discount stores such as Party City. You can find everything from streamers and hats to paper plates and utensils.
To purchase: Seasonal decor
When it comes to holiday decor, Dollar Tree will help you. The store offers a wide range of seasonal goods at competitive prices, which, according to Madhuku, has expanded in recent years to compete with low-cost shops such as TJ Maxx.
To buy: Wrapping paper and gift bags
Dollar Tree has a wide range of gift packing various colors and patterns.
Buy: Stickers
If you have small children or a profession related to children, e.g. school teacher or a nanny, Lydia from the blog Thrifty Frugal Mom recommends to buy and Dollar Tree cheap, fun stickers.
Not to buy: drugs without prescription
Dollar Tree, Dollar General and Family Dollar were defendants in litigation alleging that the networks were selling drugs with expired shelf life. In August, the judge ordered that shops collectively paid $ 1.2 million in fines and damages.
All of this suggests that it is better to avoid any medication from Dollar Tree.
Not to buy: engine oil
Engine oil was also part of lawsuits this year. It was alleged that shops sold low-quality fuel designed only for motor vehicles manufactured prior to 1930.
To buy: puzdrawianie cards
Dollar Tree has an impressive collection of ecards for all occasions and holidays.
To buy: andcessary hair
Dollar Tree offers a wide range of accessories, so you can buy cheap hair clips, hair bands and headbands.
To buy: paper products
Madhok recommended to follow the bonuses on paper products such as toilet paper and paper towels, to further buy the dollar.
Not to buy: andpear
Expert in the consumer savings Andrea Heap in an interview with Las Vegas Review-Journal said that the toys in these shops are not always being adequately tested and can be dangerous for small children.
Not to buy: animal feed
Heap also recommended to stick with the brand of pet food to the furry friends did not get sick from the potentially bad formulas or products with expired shelf life.
Not to buy: andtools
If you are looking for tools, Doug Murray from Slice recommends that you look elsewhere quality equipment that will help you to complete jobs more efficiently and safely.
“Cheap tools are good for emergencies or if you’re going to use them only a few times. But if you need tools for many years, use quality things,” he wrote.
Not to buy: batteries
Murray also proposes not to buy batteries at Dollar Tree. They run the risk of leaking, so best to stick Makri Duracell, Energizer and other time-tested options.
To buy: pplastikovye containers
Containers good option if you are looking for a cheap way to store leftovers.
To buy: toontainer storage
You can also find tons of household storage containers.
To buy: Cotton sponges
They may not be as high quality as your range of pharmacy, but products such as cotton buds and cotton sponges, which sells the Dollar Tree work just as well for a fraction of the cost.
To buy: tovary for needlework
You may not find the Crayola but you can get many cheap goods for needlework — perfect for the playroom or classroom with a limited budget.
Not to buy: everything for makeupand
When it comes to makeup, experts warn that you may inadvertently buy products with expired shelf life.
Not to buy: plastic utensils
According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal , plastic kitchenware in stores, as reported, may contain hints of bromine, which may be related to cancer.
Not to buy: knives
Stay away from knives.
“Some of the items for the kitchen, such as containers for food storage — good buy. However, when it comes to knives, definitely not worth taking as they are not sharp — and blunt knives can be very dangerous,” the expert added.
Not to buy: garbage bags
“If you don’t want to be on the way to the dumpster, the trash bags did not explode, spend a few more bucks on a quality brand,” writes Doug Murray for Slice.
To buy: Coloring books and puzzles
Dollar Tree is a great place to stock up for these types of activities, like puzzles and books, coloring books.
To buy: tgot pregnancy
Of all the products pregnancy tests are at the top of the list, and surprisingly few bloggers said that Dollar Tree offers quality range of reliable tests.
Buy: ncondemnu
“The quality is comparable with what you can get at Walmart or other mass merchandisers,” writes Marilyn La Ponsie in Money Talks News.
“As a bonus, you usually can only buy those items that you need instead of buying a kit”, she added.
To buy: aboutto put for reading
Lydia from Thrifty Frugal Mom said that Dollar Tree is the perfect place to stock up on sunglasses and reading glasses.
Not to buy: school supplies
While the notebooks for $ 1 and sets mechanical pencils are your thing during the collection to school buyers better to wait for mass sentences in such large stores like Target and Walmart, to find better items.
Do not buy vitamins
Like drugs, vitamins it is best to buy them in a drugstore or pharmacy.
Not to buy: oven mitts
Slice offers to avoid them, as they are usually made from lower quality materials that may not provide adequate protection from heat and burns.
Not to buy: headphones
As the saying goes, you get what you pay for, and this is no exception for headphones at the Dollar Tree.
Not to buy: electrical cords
In addition, according to some bloggers, electronics and cords it is best to look elsewhere.