15 interesting tricks of Google Maps, which you might not know
This week Google Maps is 15 years old and many of the more than 1 billion people, which accounts for the use of Google worldwide, not just doing it for navigation. Most likely, you are among them, writes USA Today.
Google actually changed the icon of Google Maps to highlight the evolution Cards. Over the years, we have mapped over 220 countries.
In celebration of the birthday, Google has updated the look version of its Maps application for iOS and Android, primarily through the five tabs that appear at the bottom of the screen; previously there were three.
Updated design Google Maps has 5 tabs at the bottom of the screen.
You can click the tab “Overview” for information and estimates, as well as the tab “maps” for traffic and travel time etc
Now there is a “Save” button, where you can view all the places you’ve been or might want to go to one of them. According to Google, people have saved more than 6.5 billion places on Google Maps.
You can also click the Contribute tab to share what you know with others: related businesses, photographs and information about roads and addresses. Google says hundreds of millions of people each year provide information that helps to keep Maps current.
Meanwhile, in a new tab “Updates” you can learn about popular trends from alleged experts, and publishers. One example is The Infatuation, which aims to help you decide where to eat.
Google will release a new version of Google Maps over the next few days.
Here are 15 other tips about Google that you may or can do in Google Maps:
- To translate the name of places or addresses
Click on the speaker icon that appears next to the address or place name. Google Maps will loudly calls him the local language.
2. Private use
Select incognito mode and Google will not save your search in Maps. The tradeoff is that you lose some personalization. Separately, you can select items automatically delete in its history, location to save data for three or 18 months. Google argues that automatically deletes everything older than that.
3. Avoid roads, pay bans, ferries
In navigation mode, tap the three dots in the top right corner of the application and locate the “route Settings” to select the types of routes that you want to avoid.
4. Share your ETA and location in real time
Embarking on a journey, press ^ and then press “Share your travel” to do this with the designated contacts.
5. Find a bike or scooter
You can find available bikes in real time in two dozen cities. In more than 80 cities around the world, Google Maps can tell you whether the scooter Lime, and to calculate how much will cost your trip.
6. Charge your electric car
In some places you can also see the location and availability of charging stations for electric vehicles.
7. Know which way to go
Arrows indicate the direction in which you are going to use augmented reality Google Live View. After selecting the destination, click “Destination” and choose “Walk”.
8. Time travel
Look into the past. Select a location in Google Maps on the desktop and drag the yellow figure “pegman” on the picture. Click on the clock that appear in the upper left corner to choose the frame.
9. To obtain information about the flight
Click on the three gray lines in the upper left corner of the screen and click “Your sites”. Then click the tab “Booking” to find out, flies your plane on time. You can also use Maps in the terminal to find the gate nearby, restrooms, restaurants and shops.
10. Remember where you parked
Click the blue dot on the map, and then click “Save Parking”. Meanwhile, before you even enter the area, find the icons of the complexity of Parking available for more than 50 cities.
11. Save time
Select options “Popular time” and “Waiting” to see how crowded a restaurant or other place where you are going.
12. How busy transport
In the past year Google has added crowd-sourced data to predict how much will be your bus, train or subway at a particular time. Google now adds new ideas using Cards that might impact your trip. These include notification of whether your train or bus on the cooler or warmer side, is there some transit systems, special women’s sections or cars, and can passengers with special needs to sit on public transport with staff ready to help.
13. Order food
If you click the “Order online”, you can choose pickup or delivery through certain eateries. Your choice will depend on location. But pizza, Chinese food and Breakfast were the most popular in the US in Google Maps last year.
14. Add a few stops
Tap the three dots, then “route Options” and then “Add a stop”. Google maps tries to provide the fastest route between these stops.
15. Plan group activities
If you long press anywhere on the map, you can add this place to the short list, colorimage share with your friends on any messaging platform.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 7639
[name] => Google Maps
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => google-maps
)
Google Maps
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13992
[name] => educational program
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => poleznaja-informatsija
)
Educational program
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28372
[name] => Google map
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => gugl-karta
)
Google картаFacebookVkontakte
bookmark