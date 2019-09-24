15 million for an interview: the daughter Zavorotnyuk patient refused a fabulous fee
Native Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, which is struggling with cancer of the brain in a private Moscow clinic, literally have to fend off journalists. Media representatives were on duty at the clinic, trying to bribe the medical staff to find out any information about the state of the actress.
Native Zavorotnyuk her illness did not comment. Refuse to speak even for huge money. The editor of the talk show of Andrei Malakhov “live” invited the daughter Zavorotnyuk Anna in the Studio, and invited her for an interview of 15 million rubles, which is about 6 million. 23-year-old girl refused such fabulous sums, and said that their family doesn’t need anything.
About the chances of recovery after surgery, said the singer Katya LEL.
Other sources report that the tumor was inoperable.
To protect Anastasia from Intrusive media attention, she was taken under the clock security.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter