15 most amazing caves in the world, breathtaking
Our planet's a great number of caves, but there are some from which is breathtaking in which one wants to visit.
Cave Hang Son Dung (Son Doong)
Cave Son Doong is in Vietnam and is the largest in the world. In 2009 a group of British cavers, under the leadership of Howard Limbert explored a cave. Cave immediately hit the Guinness book of records.
Cave Thamad
Thamad filled with beautiful stalactites and stalagmites and is home to hundreds of thousands of Pacific Swifts that have adapted to life in the cave.
Batu Caves, Malaysia
Karst caves of Batu (Batu caves) are located about 10 kilometers from the city of Kuala Lumpur. The cave is located Hindu shrines dedicated to Lord Murugan.
Cave Of Giant Crystals
These amazing cave, called the Cave of crystals (Cueva de los Cristales), located in the Mexican desert at 300 meters depth. The cave was discovered in 2000.
Cave Fireflies
Cave of the Fireflies is one of the most famous places in New Zealand. Its main feature — thousands of fungal gnats covering the arches of the cave, looking at which it seems that you are looking at the starry sky.
Caves of the Mendenhall glacier
Mendenhall glacier in Alaska is famous for its huge ice caves.
Kyaut Sae Cave, Myanmar
Few people know about this cave, but nevertheless it is striking for its size and the fact that it is a Buddhist temple.
The marble caves in Chile
Marble caves or Marble Cathedral (Marble Cathedral) — the main attraction of the lake Lago General Carrera in Chile.
Another name for these interesting caves is Las Cavernas de Marmol. This unusual place is one of the most visited in Patagonia. The most beautiful maze of caves within the mountain lake on the Peninsula of limestone.
Beach with caves
In the town of Algarve, Portugal is unusual in the beauty of the beach. Adorn his labyrinths of caves.
The Cave Er Wang Dong
The researchers stumbled upon the cave is so huge that inside it has its own weather system — thin clouds and mists eternal. Hidden cave system called er Wang Dong.
Ice cave glacier Vatnajokull
Vatnajokull the largest glacier in Europe. Its area is 8300 sq. km, the Average thickness of the ice — 500 meters. In the southern part of glacier Vatnajokull are beautiful ice caves.
Cave Allison
Cave depth 179 meters and at the same time attraction. Anyone can go down into the cave under the guidance of experienced instructors.
Cave Phraya Nakhon (Phraya Nakhon)
Phraya Nakhon cave is located in the southern part of Peninsula Thailand, National Park Khao Sam Roi Yot. This is actually not a cave, but a huge valley that has 65 meters deep and 50 meters wide, with overhanging walls, covered with plants and stalactites. Inside the valley is a pavilion built for the visit of king Rama V. in 1896. He stopped here on his way to his summer Palace in Bangkok.
The cave of the volcano Montowski
In the far East of Russia, in the area of Montowski volcano, Kamchatka, there is an amazing ice cave. Hot lava flows, ice, geysers and sunlight created a fairy-tale beauty of the cave.
The cave of reed flutes
Fantastically picturesque reed flute Cave is the largest and most beautiful of karst caves in Guilin, China. Due to the unique lighting and reflection in an underground lake impression of unreality.
