15 museums, theaters and zoos that you can visit online during the quarantine
It is not necessary to leave home in order to arrange cultural leisure for themselves, their relatives and even children, according to AdMe.
The largest museums in different parts of the world provide free virtual tours of their exhibitions and even ready to show you what is normally hidden from the eyes of visitors. For those who always wanted to touch the beautiful, the leading theaters of the world are having an online broadcast of their best performances.
- The Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, New York
Now everybody who has access to the Internet, the opportunity to take a virtual walk through the famous spiral gallery of the Guggenheim, without leaving home. You will be able to admire great works of art eras of impressionism, post-impressionism, modernism, and modernity.
- The Rijksmuseum, Amsterdam
Stroll along the magnificent halls of the Museum and enjoy the masterpieces of famous Dutch masters using only your mobile device or computer.
- The Louvre, Paris
To wander the halls of the Louvre can be virtually infinite. On the online tour, you can calmly and carefully consider the entire rich collection of the Paris Museum without the crowds of tourists and free of charge.
- National Museum of natural history, Washington
A fascinating walk through the galleries of one of the most visited museums in the world can be made directly without rising from his chair. In each hall you will see a cyclorama, with which you will be able to see all the exciting exhibits and ancient treasures of the Museum.
- The Metropolitan Museum of art, new York
The Museum houses over 2 million works of art, but you don’t have to come to new York to enjoy them. On the site you will find an online collection and virtual tours of some halls, which are the most impressive paintings, including works by Vincent van Gogh.
- The Vatican Museums
In the Vatican museums, an extensive collection of relics, frescoes and classical statues. You can take an online tour of the Museum and to consider the famous exhibits, including the creation of Michelangelo in the Sistine chapel.
- The Dalí Museum, Girona
eatr-the Dali Museum located in Figueres, in Catalonia, holds many outlandish flamboyant works of the artist, which can be assessed during a virtual tour of the exotic building.
- The Hermitage, St. Petersburg
Collection of this world famous Museum is so vast that tourists are not able to see her even for a whole day stay in the complexes of the Hermitage. With this video you will be able to visit 45 luxurious rooms of the Museum and accompanied by magical music to enjoy more than 600 masterpieces of world art.
- British Museum, London
This cult British Museum provides virtual visitors the opportunity to explore the rare exhibits, which are sometimes hidden from ordinary tourists.
- Vienna state Opera
Ideas that previously were almost impossible to get tickets, now you can enjoy absolutely free. The legendary performances of the Vienna Opera became available for viewing on the website of the theatre. The cultural calendar is booked several weeks in advance.
- The Metropolitan Opera, new York
The Metropolitan Opera of new York has made viewing their best shows are absolutely free to all viewers in the world, opening access to recordings of famous classical plays. On the page of the theatre you can find the current repertoire to choose a day and get pleasure from your favorite productions.
- Mariinsky theatre, Saint Petersburg
On the theatre’s website are weekly updated list of performances that you can watch online.
- Houston zoo
To watch the secret life of wild animals in real time is now possible from anywhere in the world from the comfort of your sofa. The Houston zoo you are able to control cameras. Look at elephants, gorillas, giraffes and other denizens of the zoo right now.
- Aquarium, Baltimore
Take a virtual tour of one of the largest aquariums in the United States. Here are the inhabitants of the warm waters of the Caribbean sea and the icy Arctic.
- Zoo Atlanta
Zoo Atlanta gives us the opportunity to observe the pandas. Follow the game clumsy animals on the site at any time of the day or night.
bookmark