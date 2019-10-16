15 myths about cruises that make you spend a great holiday
There is a stereotype that cruises are designed for newlyweds and retirees. Maybe it was before, but in our day cruises on modern ships is something completely different. Everyone has heard the myths about cruises and many people are negative. The truth is that not all ships are the same and your experience will largely depend on such factors as carrier, the size of the ship, type of cabin and itinerary. Here are the 15 most common myths about cruises that prevent many people from enjoying a wonderful vacation at sea.
Myth 1: the cruise I will be in the crowd
This problem is most common on older vessels with poor layout, especially in places like restaurants and theatres, where passengers can gather in groups, writes USA Today. In the design of new vessels is thought to more dynamic areas, in terms of flow of people. You can also seem on large cruise liners (for example, carrying more than 5000 passengers) too many people in each area of free space. It’s not true. As soon as the ships increase capacity, they also increase the number of decks, bars, restaurants and entertainment venues to accommodate more passengers.
Myth 2: cruising is for old people
It’s true that American retirees often have the time and money required to travel for extended periods, but, although some of the lines and cater to people of a certain age, for vacationers is much more fun than tea and Board games after lunch. Now there are even special areas for people aged 18 to 20 years, and on modern ships a lot of travelers aged 20 to 30 years.
Cruise lines cater for people of different ages with interesting offerings for all: the chef’s menu, inspired by the famous restaurants, lovely children’s animation for young couples with kids, great adult only areas, innovative Spa treatments, shore excursions from flyboarding in the Caribbean to the glaciers in Alaska.
Myth 3: I will become a hostage of this ship
If you are worried that you have an attack of claustrophobia on the ship in the ocean or do not have freedom to come and go as you please without worry. Of course, you are not going anywhere from the ship, until it goes from port to port, but this happens usually at night when you are busy with such things as dinner, entertainment and sleep.
If you choose an itinerary with few days at sea or no, in the morning you will Wake up in a completely new place that will limit the feeling of being stuck on Board the ship. Rest assured that if you need to abandon ship in an emergency, the crew can make the necessary arrangements.
In addition, with so many amenities on Board you can forget that all are on the ship, and due to the large open deck space is easy to avoid the feeling of an enclosed space.
Myth 4: I will catch the norovirus
Fact: according to the web site of the CDC, more than half of all registered cases of norovirus in developed countries come from nursing homes, hospitals and other medical institutions. Health officials are tracking all the cases on cruise ships, but this does not always occur on land. Therefore, although the virus is found on Board not as often as on the beach, you often hear about outbreaks on cruise ships than on what is happening on the ground. During the voyage, most ships offer ready-made disinfectants for hands every step of the way and you will constantly hear reminders about hand washing, especially after using the toilet and before eating — what is the most effective protection against the disease.
Some vessels are also trying to limit the spread of germs, banning self-service in the restaurant during the first 48 hours of the trip (the amount of time required for norovirus incubation). In those cases where the virus spreads aboard (which usually happens in places where a large number of people living in close quarters) infected passengers are placed in quarantine and the affected ships are thoroughly cleaned and sanitized in accordance with industry protocols as long as the next group of travelers will be allowed to Board.
Myth 5: Cruises threat
Fires. Interruptions in power supply. A huge wave. The rough sea. Hurricanes. Passengers “fall” overboard. You hear about this in the news, but before you panic, you should know this: according to statistics cruises is one of the safest forms of travel. U.S. coast guard quarterly checks for all vessels coming from ports of the United States to ensure that mechanisms and emergency procedures are working.
In addition, each ship has its own dedicated team of mechanics and engineers who are trained to eliminate any faults that may occur. Crew members go through rigorous training using the training on safety to prepare for emergencies. All major vessels have on-Board team of doctors and/or nurses to resolve medical problems, and in control rooms in all ships, the equipment used is designed to prevent hurricanes and minimize the impact of excessively violent waters.
As for the “fall” overboard, the chances are low, if you are not where you should not be. Most of the balconies and exterior decks have high railings or walls, so no one fell overboard.
Myth 6: cruises are all drunk
This does not apply to most cruise liners — even those that are known for their “festive” atmosphere. Whether passengers drink too much? Of course. This happens in any place where a lot of bars and spirits. However, the bartenders usually refuse service to anyone who seems drunk, almost as much as on land.
If you are worried about how to avoid the situation in which encourage drinking, consider a longer cruise and avoid short cruises on the weekends or swimming in warm weather during spring break.
Myth 7: I be bored
You may have the impression that you are not enough entertainment during the cruise. But many ships you can surf, skydive, rock climbing, rollerblading, learn to make the cakes, swimming in the pools and water slides, attend Broadway performances, watch performances of acrobats and jugglers, to enjoy movies outdoors on the deck by the pool, drive the simulated car racing Formula 1, buy drinks from the robot bartender, to play bowling and video games, to dance the night away in the disco, enjoy a pirate party (costumes, of course), to learn a new language, to wine tasting, to gamble in the casino, attend lectures, enrichment, karaoke — the list goes on and on.
Myth 8: I’ll be too busy
A cruise is exactly what you turn. On any ship there will be a daily list of planned actions, but regardless of whether you have them or not, and at what pace and volume you visit them, your schedule is completely up to you.
If your goal is to run everywhere to escape the bustle of life on Board, you will find many quiet halls, libraries and other nooks and crannies where you can escape, drink a Cup of coffee watching the sun rise over the horizon, to curl up with a book or play a Board game with a companion. All the main vessels also have a Spa area; go there and enjoy some pampering treatments, from massages and Facials to manicures and teeth whitening. At least, you can always hide in his cabin. Book a Suite or a room with balcony if you plan to spend vacation relaxing in privacy.
Myth 9: the Cruise is not a cultural experience
Of course, you may not have several hours to explore each port on your itinerary, but there are still many ways to obtain authentic, unique experience of exploring the places you visit, not follow the crowd in the bus tours or excursions at the gift shop. For example, some lines offer shore excursions that allow you to follow chefs of the courts at the local markets, buy local produce and even cook them onboard. Others allow passengers to book trips to the house where local families host travelers, usually for dinner or cultural events such as dances or crafts.
If you really need more time in each destination to engage in the local culture or nightlife, look for routes that offer long or night calls to the port. Or consider different types of cruises (e.g. river cruise). Some lines (e.g., Fathom from Carnival Corp. and canadian Cuba Cruise) offer volunteer opportunities that allow passengers to work side by side with the locals.
10 myth: cruises are too many children
If your aim is relaxation without other people’s children, there are many ways to organize it. First, children often take on a shorter, less expensive and less exotic routes, especially in the summer months and holidays when school is not in session. They are also more likely to be found on such lines as Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian and Disney, which have kids clubs.
However, this does not mean that you should exclude these lines. As they offer a great animation for the kids, you are less likely to see them or run into problems during the voyage. If you do not want to meet the children, there are ships that are categorically forbidden to take the kids with me (Adonia, Arcadia and Oriana P&O) or set age limits for passengers under a certain age (Voyages to Antiquity, Grand Circle, Saga Holidays).
Myth 11: the cruise I will gain weight
It is entirely up to you. Of course, it is easy to pamper yourself with a stunning variety of choices of food available around the clock. But if you stick to a schedule of meals and portion sizes that are comparable with what you eat at home, you will not have any problems maintaining weight, even if you decide to take more than one dessert in the restaurant. For those who are worried about their health, many of the lines noted in their menu healthier food options.
In addition, if you use the stairs instead of the elevators on Board and actively go on shore excursions while in ports, you can even be a few pounds lighter at the end of his voyage. Almost every ship can boast on-Board fitness centre (some more expensive and high tech than others). If you motivate yourself to train at home, and the ship will cope with this task.
Myth 12: I get sick sea sick
You may be prone to sea sickness, but there are many ways to prevent it, before your cruise starts. Possible tools include bracelets for acupressure, prescription patches, which stick on the skin behind the ear and a variety of pills as prescription and without.
Some ships offer mint, green apples, all of which contain ginger, for those who suffer from sea sickness. If you use tablets, it is best to start taking them before you get on the ship, but in the journey to fight it’s never too late. If you find yourself in this situation, head to the middle of the ship and watch the horizon (preferably with seats outside where there is fresh air) to help restore your balance.
Myth 13: I have to dress up
Of course, it may be fun to wear a tuxedo or gown and enjoy a delicious meal, but not all think so. In addition, all this clothes is inconvenient and impractical to take with you in your suitcase. The good news is that most cruises give the opportunity to waive formalities, especially if you don’t eat in the main restaurant. You can dine in a lot of other alternative places. The most common is a buffet, but many ships offer other options (some free and some for an additional fee), where the dress code is so strict.
There are also ships that do not offer formal evenings — it’s all Norwegian, as well as Quantum and Anthem of the Seas (with the exception of one dining room).
Myth 14: I have to eat with people I don’t know
In the first days of the cruise, if you are traveling with a large group, you designate a certain time for lunch at a large table with other passengers that really makes me eat and chat with complete strangers. Someone love it, someone not.
If you want to dine alone, ask the waiter to help you. On most ships there is a flexible supply, which can also be an option in your case. Then you can come and have lunch or dinner at any time within the prescribed period, to occupy a table by yourself (or with a group if everyone wants it).
Myth 15: a cruise do not go alone
Of course, I go — and you can too. Although single occupancy in double cabins always mean extra costs, several ships (including Norwegian Getaway, Anthem of the Seas, Costa Favolosa, Queen Mary 2 and Holland America’s Koningsdam) have cabins for one person specially designed for those who travel without a company.
Some include access to private Lounges and events designed for those who are on Board without passengers. Although to some this concept may be frightening, single cruises expand opportunities, and is a great way to meet new people.
Cruises is one of the most social forms of travel, so if you want to make friends, don’t forget to check the schedule in the first couple of days of your trip for any solo-oriented meetings, to request a dinner Seating or large tables. Participate in activities on Board (karaoke, quizzes, game shows), which will allow you to Express yourself or to join the team.