15% of Americans living below the poverty line: how much revenue this means in your state
Poverty in America remains one of the most acute and deep-rooted social problems. About 1 in 7 people living in this country, has an income below the Federal poverty line, which means that 14.6% of Americans earn less than $12 490 per year. With such salary you will need to survive about $35 a day, covering all the essential, like rent, food and transport, says GOBankingRates.
For large families with up to five people, the Federal poverty line increases to $30 170 annually — or just over $80 per day — is not enough to maintain a comfortable standard of living.
The cost of living can also vary greatly from state to state, which means you will encounter significant differences between the Federal and state regulations for poverty. In fact, poverty in certain areas may be more serious than that mean of national figures. In the end, if you are extremely limited in their daily expenses, even minor differences in expected costs will eventually eat up a larger portion of your budget. GOBankingRates conducted a study to identify the actual poverty line for families of different sizes in each state after taking into account the cost of living at the local level.
In some States, families with low income have a little more financial capacity to stay afloat. In other States different kind of overhead can rapidly accumulate for people who are already among the most vulnerable in society. Regardless of whether you live alone or support a large family, learning the actual poverty line in your state can be important.
We publish data for States where most immigrants settle (the data presented in the descending order of the poverty line), and a complete list of the States you will find here.
CA
- The actual poverty line for one person: $14 339
- The actual poverty line for a family of 2 persons: $19 413
- The actual poverty line for family of 3: $24 487
- The actual poverty line for a family of 4 people: $29 561
- The actual poverty line for a family of 5 people: $34 635
FL
- The actual poverty line for one person: $12 478
- The actual poverty line for a family of 2 persons: $16 893
- The actual poverty line for a family of 3 people: $21 309
- The actual poverty line for a family of 4 people: $25 724
- The actual poverty line for a family of 5 people: $30 140
Il
- The actual poverty line for one person: $12 303
- The actual poverty line for a family of 2 persons: $16 656
- The actual poverty line for a family of 3 people: $21 010
- The actual poverty line for a family of 4 people: $25 364
- The actual poverty line for a family of 5 people: $29 717
New Jersey
- The actual poverty line for one person: $14 101
- The actual poverty line for a family of 2 persons: $19 091
- The actual poverty line for family of 3: $24 082
- The actual poverty line for a family of 4 people: $29 072
- The actual poverty line for a family of 5 people: $34 062
New York
- The actual poverty line for one person: $14 463
- The actual poverty line for a family of 2 persons: $19 582
- The actual poverty line for family of 3: $24 700
- The actual poverty line for a family of 4 people: $29 819
- The actual poverty line for a family of 5 people: $34 937
Oregon
- The actual poverty line for one person: $12 428
- The actual poverty line for a family of 2 persons: $16 825
- The actual poverty line for a family of 3 people: $21 223
- The actual poverty line for a family of 4 people: $25 621
- The actual poverty line for a family of 5 people: $30 019
PA
- The actual poverty line for one person: $12 228
- The actual poverty line for a family of 2 persons: $16 555
- The actual poverty line for a family of 3 people: $20 882
- The actual poverty line for a family of 4 people: $25 209
- The actual poverty line for a family of 5 people: $29 536
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 3168
[name] => poverty
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => bednost
)
poverty
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28170
[name] => low income
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => nizkij-revenue
)
low доходFacebookVkontakte
bookmark