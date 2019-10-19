15 overlooked tools in the job search
Popular websites for job search such as LinkedIn, Indeed.com Monster and CareerBuilder are comfortable and offer a wide range of vacancies, however they are known all applicants, so in order to find the perfect job, you should apply to less popular search tools, which as a result may not be less effective.
A list of such collected edition of the Cheat Sheet.
1. WayUp
This is the site for job search for students, graduates and new graduates who have no experience and contacts in the field in which they want to work. The company is also run by the young professionals, the head of the WayUp — 26 years. One of the missions of the company is to ensure that the work of all genders, races, ethnic and social groups.
2. Twitter
This social network can be used for job search. To do this, tell us in your profile about your qualifications and skills, and complement it with a link to your page in LinkedIn. In addition, the profile photo must also match the goal — no cats or landscapes, it should be you that looks professional.
Then subscribe to the posts of the companies and their executives, which you would like to work, revitte their statements by adding your comments. In addition, companies sometimes post jobs to Twitter, so this will help you to keep your finger on the pulse.
3. Facebook Jobs
Companies have long used this social network to disseminate information about vacancies, but Facebook only in 2017 has created a special tool where the employer can post the job and the applicant — send resume on his position.
4. FlexJobs
According to Global Workplace Analytics, 2 out of 3 job seekers would like to work from home. FlexJobs created just for such people.
The website filters out ads, check employers, leaving only real job offers for freelancers or people wanting to work part-time from home. Since filtering takes place by hand proposals, applicants will be required to pay a fee for the use of the site ($14.95 per month or $49.95 per year). As of the end of March, the site was more than 30 thousand vacancies in 55 different categories.
5. Craigslist
On this site you can find everything and work including. But many refuse to use it for searches, considering that there are a lot of scammers and fake ads. In fact, real companies actually use this website to find employees, although there really should be very careful.
The regional character of the site and low prices for publication of advertisement give you the opportunity to find a job in small companies in your city that rarely publish their vacancies on large portals. Also, sent you via Craigslist resume will be taken directly to their particular Inbox, not the General e-mail company, where it can easily get lost.
6. Comparably
This website allows the applicants to inform the companies in which they want to work, their interest, not waiting for jobs on the portals. If the employer of your dreams will appear suitable vacancy will contact you. With this website you can also find data about the level of salaries in your city to understand how much you should evaluate their professional services.
7. Niche sites for job search
According SmartRecruiter, more than 62% of new jobs are posted to niche sites for searching jobs. These sites are intended for individuals seeking employment in a particular industry, for example, in the field of technology, media or health. Jobs on these sites tend to attract fewer candidates than those posted on General job search sites, so responding to this ad, you will be able to attract the attention of the employer.
8. Charlie
This is a mobile app that promises to help the applicant to make a great impression on the employer and to prepare for the interview. Once you add an appointment with the person to your calendar, the app will check thousands of sources, gather and file information about the interviewer and the company, including data from their social profiles, mentions in the media, articles that they wrote, and more. Assembled the report you will receive before the start of your meeting to have the opportunity to prepare.
9. Career centers at universities
Most likely, you have visited the career center at your University, when I was a student, but forgot about it after that. And it is absolutely vain, because there you can find good options for professionals middle level, who are no longer beginners.
Some universities specifically gather information about the careers fairs and organizations that are interested in cooperation with their graduates.
10. Jobr
It’s kind of a Dating site for job search. The app offers you a list of vacancies, and all you have to do is write in the left column are those that you are not interested, and move in the right position in which you would like to work. If the Manager of employment you are interested the company will also highly appreciate your candidacy, you will be taken to the chat or by mail.
11. EnhancCV
It is a tool that will improve your resume, highlight your knowledge and skills and draw them to the attention of employers. After analyzing your resume, the program can also offer you several options changes. The cost of using this tool — $4.99 per month.
12. Google Alerts
You can configure an alert to receive news about the companies that interest you news of the industry in which you would like to work, or jobs in your city. But the most useful way of using alerts Google to monitor their online presence. Setup alerts for your name, and you know when something about you is published on the net — both positive and negative. This will help you to see yourself through the eyes of a recruiter, in addition, in some cases, you will be able to correct the negative influence of some sort of publication, time to learn about it.
13. JibberJobber
One of the most difficult jobs in the job search process is the need to keep everything in memory. After losing a phone number, CV to the same job 2 times or missing letter can ruin a positive impression on your potential employer.
The program JibberJobber will solve this problem, telling you about all the meetings, all the letters (even with gratitude) that it costs to send, as well as tracking all of your applications for jobs and negotiate on them.
14. Rake
This is another tool that will help you organize the job search process. This app will track data on job vacancies to which you have already sent in my resume, and add new ones that may interest you.
15. JobScan
Tracking system job seekers are the Bane of most job seekers people. The system takes the information you provide in your application or in your resume, scan it for keywords, and then either moves you forward in the selection process of employees, or (and this is more likely) decides that you ain’t worth to waste time on you company.
JobScan will help you defeat this robot. The program will help you write a resume, which with high probability will pass through the brutal process of selection of candidates in the tracking system.