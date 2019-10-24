15 places above Russia: Ukraine has risen in the FIFA rankings
Thursday, October 24, published the updated FIFA ranking. The Ukrainian national team after victories over Lithuania (2:0) and European champion in Portugal (2:1) ahead of schedule provided to itself the permit in final tournament of Euro 2020 and has risen in the ranking by three places from 25th to 22nd, beating the USA, Wales and Russia (for comparison: Russia in the 37th position).
Note that in the top five just one change: the FIFA ranking is still headed by Belgium, France, Brazil and England, but Portugal with the fifth line shifted Uruguay.
As for other rivals of the team Andrey Shevchenko in the qualifying group for Euro 2020, Serbia — in the 33rd position (plus two seats), Luxembourg — at the 96th (minus three) and Lithuania — 132-y (minus one).
In November, the Ukraine national team will play two games: 11th in Kiev — a friendly against Estonia and the 14th — qualifying match of Euro 2020 in Belgrade, Serbia.
By the way, UEFA punished the Serbian football Federation for the behavior of fans at a qualifying game of Euro 2020 against Portugal on 7 September (2:4). For wymagania fans on the field, racist behaviour, and the use of flares from the Serbian national team was fined 33 thousand euros and ordered to play the next home match under the auspices of UEFA (against Luxembourg and Ukraine) in front of empty stands. However, the punishment for meeting with clients Andriy Shevchenko is conditional.
Recall that the record high for the 13-th place in the rating of FIFA national team of Ukraine held on the basis of performance at the 2006 world Cup, where the team of Oleg Blokhin reached the quarterfinals.
Photo ffu.ua
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter