15 places in America where it is easiest to get rich
November 23, 2019 | News | No Comments|
One of the great themes of American history is that the USA is the land of opportunity. However, not all were able to use these opportunities equally for different reasons. One of them is the location.
So, what places will help to increase your chances to get rich? GOBankingRates conducted a study to find out which American cities and towns has demonstrated the strongest growth in population and income in this decade.
15. Bethesda, MD
- Population: 63 168 people
- The overall cost of living index: 222,1
- Annual cost: $ 135 978,50
- The median family income in 2012: $ 141 817
- The average family income in 2017: $ 154 559
14. NAPERVILLE, Il
- Population: 146 431
- The overall cost of living index: 143,8
- Annual cost: $ 88 040,11
- Median family income 2012: $108 252
- The average family income in 2017: $ 114 014
13. Istal, CA
- Population: 59 733 people
- The overall cost of living index: of 180.6
- Annual cost: $ 110 570,54
- The median family income in 2012: $ 109 841
- The average family income in 2017: $ 110 685
12. Mission Viejo, CA
- Population: 96 535 people
- The overall cost of living index: 194,3
- Annual cost: $118 958,23
- The median family income in 2012: $96 088
- The average family income in 2017: $ 107 988
11. Johns Creek, GA
- Population: 83 397 people
- The overall cost of living index: of 143.1
- Annual cost: $ 87 611,54
- The median family income in 2012: $ 109 553
- The average family income in 2017: $ 113 609
10. O’fallon, Mo
- Population: 85 246 people
- The overall cost of living index: 107,1
- Annual cost: $ 65 570,90
- The average family income in 2012: $ 77 210
- The average family income in 2017: $ 84 580
9. Centreville, VA
- Population: 74 627
- The index of General value of life: 150,3
- Annual cost: $ 92 019,67
- The median family income in 2012: $ 101 537
- The average family income in 2017: $ 107 605
8. Brookline, Massachusetts
- Population: 59 246 people
- The overall cost of living index: 231,7
- Annual cost: $ 141 856,01
- The median family income in 2012: $ 95 471
- The average family income in 2017: $ 111 289
7. Levitown, PA
- Population: 51 945 people
- The index of General value of life: 116,4
- Annual cost: $ 71 264,74
- The median family income in 2012: $ 66 275
- The average family income in 2017: $ 74 938
6. Rowlett, TX
- Population: 60 357 people
- The overall cost of living index: of 118.7
- Annual cost: $ 72 672,89
- The median family income in 2012: $ 83 153
- The average family income in 2017: $ 90 391
5. Aliso Viejo, CA
- Population: 50 691 people
- The overall cost of living index: 175,4
- Annual costs: $ 107 386,90
- The average family income in 2012: $ 98 515
- The average family income in 2017: $ 106 353
4. Glendora, CA
- Population: 51 891 people.
- The overall cost of living index: 182,7
- Annual cost: $ 111 856,25
- The median family income in 2012: $ 74 619
- The average family income in 2017: $ 86 442
3. Odessa, TX
- Population: 115 930 people
- The overall cost of living index: 90.7 per
- Annual cost: $ 55 530,17
- The median family income in 2012: $ 51 251
- The average family income in 2017: $ 61 541
2. Carlsbad, CA
- Population: 113 147
- The overall cost of living index: 214,6
- Annual cost: $ 131 386,70
- The median family income in 2012: $ 83 875
- The average family income in 2017: $ 102 722
1. Sandy, Utah
- Population: 94 556 people
- The overall cost of living index: 134,2
- Annual cost: $ 82 162,61
- The median family income in 2012: $ 76 807
- The average family income in 2017: $ 87 012