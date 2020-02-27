15 places in the world where you can spend the night while traveling
World travel is expensive, so it’s great when you can find free housing. If you want to spend the night in a luxury hotel, there are several ways to do it for free, writes Travel And Leisure.
Here are 15 places around the world who offer free accommodation.
- “Shakespeare and company” (Shakespeare and Company)
“Shakespeare and company” is a historical bookstore in Paris, which invites writers to settle in its corridors since its opening in 1951.
Due to store rules, writers who have decided to stay there, unable to sleep on the beds, which are hidden between the bookshelves, or in a flat with books on top. In exchange, people come and help for a few hours a day in a bookstore and leave for memory of his autobiography.
- The Ace hotel in new York
At Ace hotel in new York, creative minds can stay for free in two ways.
Thanks to the program “the artist apartment” creative people are invited to stay Sunday night in exchange for the creation of works of art for the hotel. To create a unique setting in which you can contribute, the hotel cooperates with institutions such as the Museum of art and design, Tomorrow Lab, Printed Matter and Flux Factory.
The hotel also has a residence for writers, called “Dear reader”. The hotel gives the writers the night for the drafting of the open letter to the guests, which lay beside the bed in each room.
- Les refuges periurbain (peri-urban shelters), Bordeaux (France)
Eight suburban shelters, where travelers can stay for free. In shelters there is no water, electricity or heat, but they are next to renowned attractions, such as rivers, ancient castles and places where you can watch the stars. Shelters built in the form of unique buildings, each of which look completely different — from adorable owls to a giant snail sitting on the water.
To reserve a room online shelters are open from 1 March to 30 November each year.
- Swatch Art Peace hotel (art Hotel), Shanghai
It is a place dedicated to artists, invites known and unknown artists from around the world to participate in the program of free accommodation.
Artists can meet with colleagues in the creativity and find time to work on their projects, your accommodation will be available for a period of three to six months. Artists live in the apartments of the hotel on the second and third floor for free and get free Breakfast.
All artists are asked to leave your next stay in any of the work that the hotel will be able to exhibit in its virtual Museum.
- Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park (national historical Park ‘Klondike’), Alaska
The U.S. national Park service offers more than 50 different programs that allow artists to stay free of charge in the reserves and parks of the wild nature.
Invited artists — from photographers to composers, filmmakers, writers and others.
For example, in the National historical Park ‘Klondike’ representatives of art, who have chosen to hike the entire length of the trail Chilkoot, which lasts 2 weeks, spend one to three days in each campsite for free.
- Bed and Breakfast in barter week, Italy
In the last decade, Italy invites guests to stay for the night in thousands of charming hotels, followed by Breakfast in exchange for goods and services.
The barter week, which takes place in late November, will allow you to see each of the registrants in the program the hotels to see what services they wish to receive in exchange for hospitality. At that time, as some may not have to certain requirements and to be open to all types of barter, others can ask anything from the skills of knitting to blogging about food, skill to do illustrations or comics.
Guests can apply in hotels, and once the offer is accepted, they can pack their suitcases and get to the places that are found everywhere — from Sicily and Tuscany to Sardinia and Umbria.
- The Vagabond Club (Club “Vagabond”), Singapore
Once a haven for artists is the “Tramp” in Singapore.
In fact, this is the first hotel in Singapore offering the program to embed artists.
You can apply for a stay of up to two weeks, and submit it can be anyone — from writers and poets to musicians. Living there are encouraged to communicate with each other and even hold speeches in the restaurant. Artists are also asked to leave any of their works for the hotel.
- Carlton Arms Hotel, New York
The program Art-in-Residence at this hotel began its work in the early 1980-ies, resulting in many of the passages you can admire the works of art.
Artists in addition to receiving all materials needed for your project, you can get a free hotel room for the time that they need to complete the project. You can place your artwork near the world famous as Banksy, who also presented the work of the Carlton Arms Hotel.
- The Appalachian Trail (the Appalachian trail), USA
Appalachian trail — the world’s longest Hiking trail.
Ski track 190 2 miles (3 km 524) covers 14 States — from Georgia to the state of Maine and includes more than 250 shelters for accommodation where you can live free. Shelters, usually located at a distance of about five miles (8 km) from each other and can be of different designs. Some look like tiny houses, while others are like tents, and some buildings have their own history.
Before going to the shelters, it is better to check the possibility of free accommodation, as some of them take the payment from you.
- Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshoe, Michigan
The national programme for artists in this area allows us writers, composers, artists and photographers to apply and enjoy a three-week stay and use the lake shore for artistic inspiration.
You can choose between the free Parking house, which is located nearby, or stay in one of the campsites. Artists will be invited to donate original work in favor of the Park and to share their knowledge with people in the last week of stay in the camp, after the seminar, a demonstration or an open reading.
- Marriott Marsquis Doha, Doha (Qatar)
Marsquis Doha Marriott is one of several partner hotels Qatar airlines which offer the passengers of these airlines an opportunity to spend a free night in the capital.
The program allows travelers to make a stop during a flight, having the opportunity to enjoy two cities for the price of one. Free airline can take two adults and a child up to eleven years.
Several other airlines also offer programs the spot in ways that will allow you to stay overnight at a hotel at discounted prices.
- Glacier National Park, Montana
Those who participate in the program for artists in the Park will be housed in a historic Lodge on the shores of lake McDonald, where there is a fully equipped kitchen, bath, bedroom and the Studio overlooking the lake.
The program allows for four weeks to explore the landscape and to participate in three public programs, which can range from lectures and demonstrations to film screenings and even a guided tour.
- Sunrock Backpackers Hostel, Corfu (Greece)
Hostel for backpackers, which is located on the beach of pelekas in Corfu, Greece, offers a program that allows travelers to spend one month in a hotel, every day working in exchange for free food and accommodation.
Duties typically range from greeting guests to cleaning rooms, working in the bar and aid in cooking, but in return you will get access to the crystal clear water and all the charm that could offer Greece.
- Mountaineering Club of Alaska (the Mountaineering Club of Alaska), Alaska
If you are a member of the Mountaineering Club of Alaska, it can stay in cabins for tourists for free. Huts scattered throughout the mountains of the Chugach and Talkeetna, located at different heights, to accommodate people at different stages of their hikes or climbs in the mountains. In the apartment, such as “Hut mint” can simultaneously accommodate up to eight people, including scenic views.
The club collects an annual membership fee of $20 per person or $25 per family, members can take advantage of these huts, exploring the beautiful natural terrain of Alaska.
- UXUA Casa Hotel and Spa, Trancoso (Brazil)
UXUA Casa Hotel and Spa is a historic property, part of which has already turned 500 years since it was built. The property is located in the Brazilian district Trancoso.
According to representatives of hotels, this area has become a haven for artists who fled the major cities of Brazil in the 1970-ies. This spirit is maintained today with a program for artists who can count on staying in a hotel from two weeks to one month for free, in exchange for the production of works of art using local materials. For this you will spend your days surrounded by first-class beaches and lush tropical forests.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 6307
[name] => hotels
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => oteli
)
hotels
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13992
[name] => educational program
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => poleznaja-informatsija
)
Educational program
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 14384
[name] => artists
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => hudozhniki
)
artists
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 16562
[name] => creativity
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => tvorchestvo
)
creativity
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28423
[name] => puteshestvija
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => putshestviya
)
puteshestviya
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28424
[name] => free accommodation
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => besplatnye programmy-oteli
)
free отелиFacebookVkontakte
bookmark