15 secrets about flying that will be useful in the journey
If you fly once a year or once a week, it is likely that there are a few things you don’t know about the flight.
From the strange security measures before that happens, if someone dies in a plane among the clouds there are many hidden aspects of life.
Here are a few secrets that you probably didn’t know about airplanes.
1. Emergency oxygen masks will be enough for 15 minutes
It sounds terrifying, but the emergency oxygen masks in the plane, typically oxygen for 12-15 minutes. But don’t worry. The pilot usually takes much less time to lower the plane to a safe breathing altitude.
It is crucial to wear a mask over your nose and mouth, as you risk to lose consciousness after just 30 seconds after the pressure drops to an unsafe level.
2. The signals that you hear during the flight, are actually a secret code
Although the crew members using these signals do not usually convey nothing too exciting, the flight crew usually uses system calls to communicate through the salon. These messages can be about everything from the amount of the remaining snacks to turbulence.
3. It is technically impossible to die in flight
Usually on Board there is no one who could legally fix the time of death.
Despite the fact that the flight crew are trained to provide first aid, and some even have the qualifications to carry out intensive care, on most flights there is no staff that could legally record the death.
This means that technically there is no such thing as death in mid-flight in a legal sense, because the person will be declared dead after landing.
4. But if someone dies, he is likely to remain in place
In the cabin there is a special place for the body.
If someone dies in flight, most planes do not have the special compartment or place where the body will be stored until planting.
In the vast majority of cases the deceased passenger will be strapped into assigned to them in the ticket if there is no blank row in which to put the body. The deceased passenger is usually covered with a blanket.
5. The toilets in the plane can be opened from the outside
The external lock on the door of the toilet is usually hidden.
The toilets on the plane create the illusion of privacy. But actually you can unlock the door from the outside using an external locking mechanism that is normally hidden under the sign “no Smoking” on the door.
Although it may seem strange, the toilets are opened from outside for security reasons.
6. It is not necessary to drink water on the plane
Even if you are germaphobe, you should think twice before ordering tea or coffee on the plane.
According to the results of tests conducted by the Agency for environmental protection (EPA) in the years 2004-2012, drinking water in more than one out of every 10 aircraft tested positive for high levels of E. coli, which are potentially harmful bacteria found in human faeces.
EPA requires that the aircraft tested the water once a year, most flight attendants will advise you to avoid using the onboard water supply at any price.
7. The dimming of the light is designed to prepare your eyes for the potential evacuation of
No, the team isn’t trying to lull you when they dim the lights for takeoff and landing. According to Conde Nast Traveller, turn off the interior light really is to ensure that the eyes of the passengers were already adapted to the dark, in case something goes wrong during takeoff or landing and they have to evacuate.
8. Flight attendants are not paid until the aircraft door closes
Flight attendants, who receive an hourly wage actually begin to get paid until the aircraft door is not closed. Similarly, they cease to receive the money after the doors open.
That is, all the time flight attendants spend on the preparation of the aircraft, the boarding and disembarkation of passengers and security check is not paid.
9. You can ask a whole can of soda
Some airlines serve soda and juice, pouring a portion of the conventional banks in a plastic Cup smaller. But in most cases you can just ask the whole jar and you will not refuse. Nine times out of 10 you will be happy to give this drink without requesting additional payment.
10. The captain of aircraft — a serious authority
Federal law gives the chief pilot almost unlimited powers, until the aircraft door closed.
It can limit the rights of the passenger, to impose fines and deny flight, the passenger who looks sick.
11. On your boarding pass a lot of hidden information
Most of the text on your boarding pass probably doesn’t make much sense to you at first glance, but in fact it includes many interesting and potentially confidential information.
The first two letters before the flight number are airline. The numerical portion of your flight number is actually a hint in which direction you will fly odd flight flying South and even West.
Meanwhile, a six-digit segment of the text on the boarding pass is a reference to the reservation or a record of the name of the passenger. This little code actually can be used online to find everything from destination to your age and credit card information.
12. Tables — the dirtiest things on the plane
The table next to your seat is probably one of the dirtiest things in your flight. Take them out about once a day.
Flight attendants are recommended to bring a disinfectant wipes to wipe the surface as passengers do everything on these tables, including changing dirty diapers.
13. The crew parties are not satisfied with the party
Federal regulations prohibit the flight crew to drink for eight hours before your flight and rules for airlines are usually even stricter.
14. Your flight attendant probably knows how to deliver
Flight attendants are not just waiters in the sky — they have serious powers and skills. Training for cabin attendants includes a lot of technical knowledge and security skills.
As reported by The Points Guy stewardess Carrie A. Trey, “practical tests may include learning how to extinguish fires, to diagnose various States, to sidirovat broken limbs, stop nosebleeds, and Yes, even take birth”.
15. In some programs of training of flight attendants more difficult to get into than ivy League universities
Most people don’t realize how difficult it is to become a flight attendant.
The training program flight attendants Delta Airlines, known to be difficult. In 2016, only 1% of 150,000 applicants to the program Delta was taken. For comparison, the enrollment rate at Harvard University in 2016 amounted to 5.2%.