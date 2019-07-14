15 signs that the person is not interested in a relationship with You
We often prepare ourselves for emotional trauma, when you just ignore the signs that we are not interesting to someone who is interesting to us. We have so much invested in this relationship that with each passing month and year it is difficult to accept that it will not work. But you deserve more. And you can have it. If you do not settle for less. If you don’t make love what the other person just spends time with you.
Here are the signs that the object of your love, sorry, not interested in a relationship with you:
1. He comes out first, and if he does leave occasionally, and then only writes and never calls.
2. He is adrift and is not willing to nurture your relationship, go to a new level.
3. It keeps you secret and no one introduces.
4. It appears only when it’s something you need: help, money, attention, EC. If you remember all his calls and messages, it was only the preamble to something.
5. He builds plans at the last minute. Even if it’s 2am.
6. It can create drama, so you took the hint and Sami dumped him, freeing him from responsibility.
7. And when you throw it, after a time he contacts to make sure that you are still on the hook. Don’t flatter yourself — he does not want to return. He just indulges his ego.
8. He has not parted with his girlfriend/wife (and Vice versa). But wants you waiting for him.
9. He constantly finds excuses why he can’t to do something for you and your relationship.
10. You have no dialogue man either says a lot about himself, but he’s not interested in you or listens to you, but says nothing about yourself.
11. He says he loves you but not ready for a relationship that suits you that you are too good for him etc etc.
12. He often goes missing, preferring to live on their own terms, to do what he likes, and to meet with you only when it is necessary, convenient and desirable.
13. He did not plan for the future, or on the contrary — love to fantasize, just to get what he want from you now.
14. He’s disrespectful to you, trying to control too jealous. It is not love. A thirst for power over you.
15. He’s so busy that he had no time for a relationship. It does not happen, if people do something interested.