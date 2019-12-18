15 States with the lowest unemployment rate
According to the Bureau of labor statistics (BLS), as of November 2019, the unemployment rate in USA was 3.5%. Last time so low it was almost a century ago, in December 1969. It is projected that the unemployment rate by the end of 2020 will fall even lower to 3.25% across the country, says GOBankingRates. The publication has compiled information about States where this figure is particularly low — it is worth paying attention to those who are looking for work.
Now is a good time for job search because of a healthy unemployment rate usually indicates that employers will raise wages and compete for hiring new employees. According to The New York Times, employers added 266 000 jobs in November. BLS publishes unemployment data each month, which show a steady decline over the last decade.
To determine which States had the lowest unemployment rate across the country, GOBankingRates analyzed the seasonal adjustments on unemployment in October 2019, obtained from BLS, and built the unemployment rate in each state for October 2009.
1. Vermont
- The unemployment rate in October 2019: 2,2%
- The unemployment rate in October 2009: 6.4 per cent
- The reduction in the unemployment rate: 4.2 percentage points
- Historic low date: Aug 2019
- Rate historic low: 2.1 percent
- The median household income in 2018: 60 782 dollar
2. North Dakota
- The unemployment rate in October 2019: a 2.5%
- The unemployment rate in October 2009: 4%
- The reduction in the unemployment rate: 1.5%
- Date historic lows: June 2019
- Rate historic low: 2.3 percent
- The median household income in 2018: 63 837 dollars
3. Utah
- The unemployment rate in October 2019: a 2.5%
- The unemployment rate in October 2009: 7,7%
- The reduction in the unemployment rate: 5.2 percentage points
- Historic low date: April 2007
- Rate historic low: 2,4%
- The median household income in 2018: 71 $ 414
4. Colorado
- The unemployment rate in October 2019: 2,6%
- The unemployment rate in October 2009: 7.8 percent
- The reduction in the unemployment rate: 5.2 percentage points
- Historic low date: October 2019
- Rate historic low of 2.6%
- The median household income in 2018: 71 953 dollar
Note: this unemployment rate is the lowest in the state.
5. Iowa
- The unemployment rate in October 2019: 2,6%
- The unemployment rate in October 2009: 6,5%
- The reduction in the unemployment rate: 3.9 percentage points
- Date historic lows: June 2019
- Rate historic low: 2,4%
- The median household income in 2018: 59 955 dollars
6. New Hampshire
- The unemployment rate in October 2019: 2,6%
- The unemployment rate in October 2009: 6.4 per cent
- The reduction in the unemployment rate: 3.8 percentage points
- Historic low date: March 1988
- Rate historic low: 2.2 percent
- The median household income in 2018: 74 991 dollars
7. South Carolina
- The unemployment rate in October 2019: 2,6%
- The unemployment rate in October 2009: 11,6%
- The reduction in the unemployment rate: 9 percentage points
- Historic low date: October 2019
- Rate historic low of 2.6%
- The median household income in 2018: 52 306 dollars
Note: this unemployment rate is the lowest in the state.
8. VA
- The unemployment rate in October 2019: 2,6%
- The unemployment rate in October 2009: 7,1%
- The reduction in the unemployment rate: 4.5 percent
- Historic low date: November 2000
- Rate historic low: 2.1 percent
- The median household income in 2018: 72 577 dollars
9. Hawaii
- The unemployment rate in October 2019: 2,7%
- The unemployment rate in October 2009: 7,3%
- The reduction in the unemployment rate: 4.6 percent
- Historic low date: Nov 2017
- Rate historic low: 2.2 percent
- The median household income in 2018: 80 $ 212
10. Alabama
- The unemployment rate in October 2019: 2,8%
- The unemployment rate in October 2009: 11.8 per cent
- The reduction in the unemployment rate: 9 percentage points
- Historic low date: October 2019
- Rate historic low: 2.8 percent
- The median household income in 2018: 49 861 dollars
Note: this unemployment rate is the lowest in the state.
11. AZ
- The unemployment rate in October 2019: 4,8%
- The unemployment rate in October 2009: 10,8%
- The reduction in the unemployment rate: 6%
- Historic low date: July 2007
- Rate historic low: 3.6 percent
- The median household income in 2018: 59 246 dollars
12. New Mexico
- The unemployment rate in October 2019: 4,8%
- The unemployment rate in October 2009: 7.8 percent
- The reduction in the unemployment rate: 3%
- Historic low date: September 2007
- Rate historic low: 3,7%
- The median household income in 2018: 47 169 dollars
13. West Virginia
- The unemployment rate in October 2019: 4,8%
- The unemployment rate in October 2009: 8.3 per cent
- The reduction in the unemployment rate: 3.5%
- Historic low date: July 2008
- Rate historic low: 4%
- The median household income in 2018: 44 097 dollars
14. Mississippi
- The unemployment rate in October 2019: 5,5%
- The unemployment rate in October 2009: 10,2%
- The reduction in the unemployment rate: 4.7%
- Historic low date: January 2019
- Rate historic low: 4.7 percent
- The median household income in 2018: 44 717 USD
15. Alaska
- The unemployment rate in October 2019: 6,2%
- The unemployment rate in October 2009: 8%
- The reduction in the unemployment rate: 1.8 percentage points
- Historic low date: October 2019
- Rate historic low of 6.2%
- The median household income in 2018: 74 346 dollars
Note: this unemployment rate is the lowest in the state.