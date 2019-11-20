15 U.S. cities for retirement with minimal savings
To retire on a budget, unfortunately, is the norm — a recent GOBankingRates study found that about 42 percent of Americans have less than $ 10,000 saved for retirement.
However, a small amount can be stretched over a longer period, if you go to one of the cheapest cities in the country. But when considering where to retire, only 22 percent of Americans choose where to move based on the potential to save money on housing and taxes.
To determine the cheapest places to retire, GOBankingRates analyzed and rated the 100 largest U.S. cities based on the annual retirement income needed to cover basic expenses, including housing, health care, food, transportation and utilities. We also evaluated cities on the basis of their index of the quality of life and considered only the city in which the percentage of older persons was 9.5% or higher.
15. Milwaukee, Wi
The total amount of annual expenses: $44 588
The percentage of older persons: 10%
The quality of life index: 58
Pensioners who are not afraid of cold winters will be rewarded with affordable cost of living and ample amenities in the largest city of Wisconsin. The cost of living in Milwaukee is 10% lower than the national average, making it one of the cheapest places to live. It is also an affordable place to purchase a home — the average home value is $122 200.
14. Columbus, Oh
The total amount of annual expenses: $44 588
The percentage of older persons: 10%
The quality of life index: 76
If you live in Ohio, think about how to go in Columbus. The city offers retirees affordable cost of living that is 10 percent lower than the national average. It is also one of the cities with the highest ranking on this list, in terms of quality of life index.
13. Mobile, Al
The total amount of annual expenses: $43 597
The percentage of older persons: 15,5%
The quality of life index: 64
Located on the Gulf coast in Alabama, mobile is a good city for retirement. He ranks sixth in the list of available housing, and the average home value is $120 $ 400. It is also a city with the third largest percentage of elderly people.
12. Saint Louis, Mo
The total amount of annual expenses: $43 597
The percentage of older persons: 12,1%
The quality of life index: 58
For a city of its size St. Louis offers an affordable cost of living that is 12 percent lower than the national average. He also ranks fifth in the list of the most affordable housing with an average home price of $120,000. This means that pensioners will have more money to enjoy the attractions of the city — including Opera, Symphony, museums and theatres.
11. Indianapolis, In
The total amount of annual expenses: $43 597
The percentage of older persons: 11,5%
The quality of life index: 69
The largest city and capital of Indiana is one of the cities where small pension goes a long way. The cost of living is 12 percent lower than the national average. In the Indianapolis the fourth-largest annual expenditure on utilities, but the cost of food below, more than half of the cheapest places to retire.
10. Winston-Salem, North Carolina
The total amount of annual expenses: $43 102
The percentage of older persons: 13,7%
The quality of life index: 65
Winston-Salem is one of the best places for retirement with a limited budget, because the cost of living 13 percent below the national average. In fact, this city holds the second place in terms of annual transport costs among the cities on our list. Winston-Salem ranked ninth in the percentage of elderly people compared to other cities in this study.
9. El Paso, TX
The total amount of annual expenses: $43 102
The percentage of older persons: 12,2%
The quality of life index: 79
This city on the border of the United States and Mexico is one of the cheapest places to live in the United States, making it a good place for retirement. Expenditure on food, health and public services is particularly low in El Paso. The average cost of a home $100 129.
8. Wichita, KS
The total amount of annual expenses: $42 606
The percentage of older persons: 13,1%
The quality of life index: 62
The city ranked ninth in a study on housing costs. Due to affordable homes and relatively low expenditures on food, health and transport, Wichita became one of the best cities for retirement.
7. Lubbock, Texas
The total amount of annual expenses: $42 111
The percentage of older persons: 11,5%
The quality of life index: 76
The cost of living in this town in Northwest Texas about 15 percent lower than the national average. Among the cheapest places to retire, Lubbock ranks eighth on the minimum annual utility costs — $3 358 and the smaller annual amount spent on food. Since 1970, in Lubbock there is a significant growth of income per capita, and now he is one of the cities that were once poor but now rich.
6. Memphis, Tn
The total amount of annual expenses: $41 615
The percentage of older persons: 11,8%
The quality of life index: 65
The cost of living in this city is 16 percent lower than the national average. Memphis has one of the lowest levels of annual utility costs and annual expenditures on housing. The average home price $80 900.
5. Greensboro, North Carolina
Total amount of yearly expenses: $120 41
The percentage of older people: 13.3 percent
The quality of life index: 69
This town in Central North Carolina is more affordable alternative to other cities in the state. He’s got the most affordable products and health of all the places included in this study.
4. Fort Wayne, Indiana
Total amount of yearly expenses: $120 41
The percentage of older persons: 13,4%
The quality of life index 75
Low cost of living in Fort Wayne is one of the best cities for retirement. In this city in northeast Indiana living wage by about 17 percent below the national average. In addition, he ranks fifth among cities with the cheapest utility services are among the cheapest cities for retirement.
3. Buffalo, New York
The total amount of annual expenses: $40 624
The percentage of older persons: 12,2%
The quality of life index: 63
The cost of living in Buffalo is 18 percent lower than the national average. Spending on health is particularly low. He also ranks fourth in the most competitive housing prices with an average house value of $86 000. .
2. Toledo, Ohio
The total amount of annual expenses: $38 643
The percentage of older persons: 13,7%
The quality of life index: 62
Seniors who want to buy a new home to spend their Golden years, have to go to Toledo. With an average house value of $69 100, is also the city with the eighth largest percentage of elderly people, which is good news for those who want to retire among their peers.
1. Cleveland, Oh
The total amount of annual expenses: $38 147
The percentage of older people: 13.3 percent
The quality of life index: 61
Cleveland is the cheapest place to retire, with the cheapest homes — the average home value is $55 300 and the lowest cost of living, the second from the end on the amount of the annual amount of health care costs and the lowest annual amount of the cost of living among all cities in this list. If savings on pension costs is a priority for you, Cleveland tops the list of best places for retirement in the United States.