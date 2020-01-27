15 U.S. cities that will suffer the next recession
For some time the US economy continued to grow despite historic trends, indicating that the time has come of the recession. The economy will inevitably enter another period of recession. Which cities will suffer the most, will help determine the edition of GOBankingRates.
15. Philadelphia (PA)
- The change in the level of unemployment in the years 2009-2019: -0,2%
- The peak level of unemployment in 2009-2019 years: 9.9 percent
- Current annual unemployment rate: 4.6 percent
- Change from peak to date: -5,3%
- The level of employed population (age 16 years and older): 59,6%
- The percentage of people with income below the poverty line: 25.8% of
- The percentage of homes that have a market price below the amount of the Deposit: 13,3%
14. Atlanta (GA)
- The change in the level of unemployment in the years 2009-2019: -0,2%
- The peak level of unemployment in 2009-2019 years: 10,3%
- Current annual unemployment rate: 3.6 percent
- Change from peak to date: of-6,7%
- The level of employed population (age 16 years and older): 65,2%
- The percentage of people with income below the poverty line: 22.4% of
- The percentage of homes that have a market price below the amount of the Deposit: 8,8%
13. Newark (New Jersey)
- The change in the level of unemployment in the years 2009-2019: -0,1%
- The peak level of unemployment in 2009-2019 years: 8.9 percent
- Current annual unemployment rate: 3,8%
- Change from peak to date: -5,1%
- The level of employed population (age 16 years and older): 61,9%
- The percentage of people with incomes below the poverty line: 28.3% in
- The percentage of homes that have a market price below the amount of Deposit: 27,9%
12. Henderson (NV)
- The change in the level of unemployment in the years 2009-2019: -0,2%
- The peak level of unemployment in 2009-2019 years: 13.8% of
- Current annual unemployment rate: 4.3 percent
- Change from peak to date: -9,5%
- The level of employed population (age 16 years and older): 62,4%
- The percentage of people with income below the poverty line: 9.1% of
- The percentage of homes that have a market price below the amount of security Deposit: 6.3 percent
11. Baltimore (MD)
- The change in the level of unemployment in the years 2009-2019: -0,1%
- The peak level of unemployment in 2009-2019 years: 8.1 percent
- Current annual rates of unemployment: 3.9 percent
- Change from peak to date: -4,2%
- The level of employed population (age 16 years and older): 61,5%
- The percentage of people with income below the poverty line: 22.4% of
- The percentage of homes that have a market price below the amount of Deposit: 26,5%
10. Modesto (CA)
- The change in the level of unemployment in the years 2009-2019: -0,4%
- The peak level of unemployment in 2009-2019 years: 16,9%
- Current annual unemployment rate: 6.7 percent
- Change from peak to date: -10,2%
- The level of employed population (age 16 years and older): 59.9% of the
- The percentage of people with income below the poverty line: 17%
- The percentage of homes that have a market price below the amount of Deposit: 5,9%
9. Cleveland (Oh)
- The change in the level of unemployment in the years 2009-2019: -0,1%
- The peak level of unemployment in 2009-2019 years: 8.6 percent
- Current annual unemployment rate: 4.6 percent
- The change from the peak to the present time: -4%
- The level of employed population (age 16 years and older): 58.9% of
- The percentage of people with income below the poverty line, with 35.2%
- The percentage of homes that have a market price below the amount of Deposit: 25,9%
8. Tallahassee (FL)
- The change in the level of unemployment in the years 2009-2019: -0,1%
- The peak level of unemployment in 2009-2019 years: 8,4%
- Current annual unemployment rate: 3.3 percent
- Change from peak to date: -5,1%
- The level of employed population (age 16 years and older): 66,3%
- The percentage of people with income below the poverty line: 27.1% in
- The percentage of homes that have a market price below the amount of Deposit: 11,1%
7. Miami (FL)
- The change in the level of unemployment in the years 2009-2019: -0,2%
- The peak level of unemployment in 2009-2019 years: 10,8%
- Current annual unemployment rate: 3.3 percent
- Change from peak to date: -7,5%
- The level of employed population (age 16 years and older): 61,8%
- The percentage of people with income below the poverty line: 25.8% of
- The percentage of homes that have a market price below the amount of the Deposit: 10%
6. San Bernardino (CA)
- The change in the level of unemployment in the years 2009-2019: -0,4%
- The peak level of unemployment in 2009-2019 years: 13.7% of
- Current annual unemployment rate: 4.2 percent
- Change from peak to date: -9,5%
- The level of employed population (age 16 years and older): 57,3%
- The percentage of people with income below the poverty line: 30.6% of
- The percentage of homes whose market price is below the Deposit of 7.5%
5. Stockton (CA)
- The change in the level of unemployment in the years 2009-2019: -0,4%
- The peak level of unemployment in 2009-2019 years: 16,5%
- Current annual unemployment rate: 6.4 percent
- Change from peak to date: -10,1%
- The level of employed population (age 16 years and older): 59,2%
- The percentage of people with income below the poverty line: 22.4% of
- The percentage of homes that have a market price below the amount of the Deposit: 6,6%
4. Las Vegas (NV)
- The change in the level of unemployment in the years 2009-2019: -0,2%
- The peak level of unemployment in 2009-2019 years: 13.8% of
- Current annual unemployment rate: 4.3 percent
- Change from peak to date: -9,5%
- The level of employed population (age 16 years and older): 63,6%
- The percentage of people with income below the poverty line: 16.2 percent
- The percentage of homes that have a market price below the amount of the Deposit: 7.2 percent
3. Bakersfield (California)
- The change in the level of unemployment in the years 2009-2019: -0,1%
- The peak level of unemployment in 2009-2019 years: 15.7% of
- Current annual unemployment rate: 8.6 percent
- Change from peak to date: -7,1%
- The level of employed population (age 16 years and older): 63,7%
- The percentage of people with income below the poverty line: 19.2% of
- The percentage of homes that have a market price below the amount of Deposit: 11,8%
2. Toledo (Ohio)
- The change in the level of unemployment in 2009-2019 years: -0.3 percent
- The peak level of unemployment in 2009-2019 years: 12,3%
- Current annual unemployment rate: 4.6 percent
- Change from peak to date: -7,7%
- The level of employed population (age 16 years and older): 61,5%
- The percentage of people with income below the poverty line: 26.5 percent
- The percentage of homes that have a market price below the amount of the Deposit: 24,7%
1. Fresno (CA)
- The change in the level of unemployment in the years 2009-2019: -0,2%
- The peak level of unemployment in 2009-2019 years: 16.7% of
- Current annual unemployment rate: 7.9 percent
- Change from peak to date: to -8.8%
- The level of employed population (age 16 years and older): 61,5%
- The percentage of people with incomes below the poverty level: 28.4% of
- The percentage of homes with negative equity: 9.3% of
