15-year-old boy has rescued the sister from the crocodile (photos)
In the Philippine province of Palawan 12-year-old girl almost died, landed in the jaws of a crocodile. Khain Lisa Jose Xabi and her 15-year-old brother Hashim passed on a bamboo bridge over a stream. The boy safely on the other side. And when the bridge was a girl, from the water suddenly jumped the four-meter reptile and grabbed the child’s leg.
Crocodile dragged the girl into the water. Hashim rushed to the aid of the sister. Undaunted, he began to throw stones at the reptile. The crocodile loosened its grip, and Hashim pulled sister.
The Daily Mail reports that she was hospitalized with a deep wound on his leg. However, her life is out of danger.
Khain says he was confident that he would be killed when she rushed to the crocodile. “He was bigger than me. I was so scared. Panicked and screamed. I saw teeth in his mouth”, she said.
Hashim
