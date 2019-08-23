15-year-old star of “strange Affairs” Millie Bobby brown has launched his own line of cosmetics
Millie Bobby brown is only 15 years old, but she is going to compete with Kylie Jenner, Rihanna, Gwyneth Paltrow and other owners of beauty brands. This Tuesday, the actress has announced that it is launching a cosmetic line of skin care by Florence Mills, meeting all the requirements of vegans and animal advocates.
According to Millie, her cosmetics are not tested on animals, contains no animal ingredients and is intended for generation Z, that is, peers of the actress. The brand will release as a means for skin care — scrubs, creams, sprays, and shadows, powders, military and other cosmetics. Prices for products will vary from 10 to 34 dollars.
Brown named the brand after her grandmother, Florence, and participated in its development.
I’m sitting in the makeup chair since 10 years and met all kinds of cosmetic products. I decided to enter the market and occupy a vacant niche for teenagers. I think I have rarely found something that I would be really pleasant and harmless to use. Cost me to remove makeup, as a new pimple
— said Millie.
Although brown and focuses on a younger audience, she will be a tough competition. Kylie Jenner just a few years became the youngest billionaire, Rihanna Forbes recognised richest singer largely due to her beauty brand, and not so long ago about his imminent debut on the market and said Selena Gomez.
But what brown has no problem with is acting career. This year she presented two major projects: the third season “Very strange things” and “Godzilla 2” and in both cases, critics and audiences praised the work of Millie.