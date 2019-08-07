15 years in prison and confiscation of property: in Russia intimidate the participants of peaceful protests
About 40 thousand Russians less than a day have signed the petition “New newspaper”, demanding “to stop the criminal case against participants of the peaceful rally on July 27, 2019 in Moscow.” The document is available on the website change.org. The number of those who supports the demand continues to grow.
As noted in the text of the petition, law enforcement agencies unleashed a “political terror” against not only Muscovites, but the entire population of Russia. The investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) opened a criminal case on “mass riots” in Moscow in connection with the protest against the refusal to register independent candidates in the elections to the Moscow city Duma. The petitioners emphasize that, on 27 July in the Russian capital was decided under the legal qualification of “riots”. There was no violence against citizens and representatives of government, no property damage or arson and riots. “Violation of public order, quoted by consequence, cannot be classified as riots nor the letter of the law, nor from the point of view of common sense”, — the document says.
The investigating authorities had clearly received instructions from above. They are engaged in the falsification of case materials. But that’s not all. The pressure on the people on all fronts.
Thus, the Moscow Prosecutor’s office demanded to deprive of the parental rights of Dmitry and Olga Prokopovych for participating in protests. It was alleged that the couple came to an unsanctioned rally with a one-year old child. In social networks and messengers were actively spreading photos and videos, which show how Pokazowy give the son to a third party. Sergey Fomin is the figurant of criminal case about mass riots. The Prosecutor’s office believed that Fomin took the baby to freely pass with him through police cordons and to avoid arrest.
Night Prokopovym came with a search warrant. Moreover, how to tell the wife, at the door of the man who introduced himself as the district. He stated that Dmitri and Olga neighbors complained. When they opened the door to the apartment consisted of five or six people. They made a search, checked e-mails of spouses, copied the information contained in their home computer.
The Prosecutor’s office declared that will insist on deprivation of parental rights Prokopovich. The basis of the facts of participation in an unauthorized mass public events on July 27 and August 3 persons with small children and minors. The transfer of the child to an outsider threatened the life and health of the baby.
Then Prokopovych was summoned for interrogation, which lasted several hours. The couple came to the Prosecutor’s office with his son — they just didn’t have anyone to leave the baby. Dmitry and Olga explained that the action did not participate, but simply walked with his son on Saturday and happened to be where they were protesting. Fomina they know well. Sergey — their relatives and the godfather of the child. The Prosecutor’s office had to retreat.
However, this case clearly demonstrates that ready to go the Russian authorities to intimidate the disaffected. People who were detained on 27 July and 3 August, suffered a surprise inspections by the tax authorities. Most of them were of outstanding loans, late payments for communal, some paid. Now all of them are threatened with confiscation of property!
As already reported “FACTS”, the number of detainees on July 27, was eventually arrested. Time — from weeks to months. On Saturday, August 3, the police also strictly detained participants of protest actions. Under arrest was nine people. Now all of them are accused on criminal case about mass riots. They are threatened with real prison terms up to 15 years!
The protesters simply demanded that the Moscow authorities allowed elections to the Moscow city Duma on 8 September the independent candidates. August 6, this people again refused to register. Muscovites are going to go for another protest on August 10.
