155-pound model “blew up” the Network video in swimsuit
33-year-old Tess Holliday, next to which her colleague Ashley Graham seems to be skinny, pleased fans with a new video. And although it boasts almost two million loyal followers, they are not all her enthusiastic fans. Some just hate it, accusing that their example it promotes obesity, and affects more people in the world. Others, on the contrary, call 155-kilogrammovogo Tess “goddess”. For those who don’t like it, offer to “throw out your outdated ideals of beauty in the trash”.
Tess herself, who in her confession, wears dresses 62 size (in terms of “our” domestic), trying not to draw attention to the attacks in his address. Halliday, in her confession, worked hard to love my body the way it is. And now enjoying life. Incidentally, it is already almost five years living in a happy marriage with photographer Nick to name, Halliday, whose name she took after the wedding. And yet — raising two wonderful sons.
As for it shook all the videos on it Tess is very relaxed and shows his “sirloin”, which is so big that it barely holds in the pool. Tess actually likes to be photographed in the minimum of clothing and don’t hesitate. “I am what I am. What I sense to worry about the fact that I’m fat? I, like any man, he could die tomorrow. And then, when dying, I repent that I have taken from life due to the fact that you hated your body? This is just ridiculous! “— as the model responded once to his haters.