157-pound male was muscular and handsome and had a good lesson the offender
A resident of Australian city gold coast, Queensland, refused food, exercise and lost 60 pounds.
26-year-old Anthony Bayer (Anthony Bayer) since childhood struggled with overweight and was subjected to bullying from peers. He lost his confidence when his weight reached 157 pounds. “Learning in high school was a torment for me, he recalls. Teenagers always make fun of “white Raven””.
Bayer said that at school he liked a girl. “She was very popular. All the guys thought of her as the sexiest student in our class — says the Australian. — Maybe I’m crazy, but I dared to ask her to the prom. Of course, I was prepared that she’ll dump me.” To the surprise of the guy classmate agreed.
Graduate decided to produce the girl impression: he bought a new suit, got a haircut and picked her up in a rented limousine. When Bayer came to her house, she said, “I’m Sorry, but you’re too fat to fit through the doorway”. After that, she pointedly slammed the door on him.
“She broke my heart, says the Australian. — I got into the limo and cried for a long time. Then I pulled myself together and decided that I can go to the dance without her. But it went horribly. Surrounding learned about what had happened and mocked me. It was awful”. Bayer for several years, depressed, assuring himself that will forever remain one.
He was addicted to fast food and daily consumed up to ten thousand calories. Improper diet was beginning to tell on his health. In 2014, Bayer has received from doctors disappointing Outlook: he was threatened with type two diabetes. It was then that the man decided to change his way of life.
“I gave up bad foods and started eating homemade food, which was prepared by himself. In the same year I first went to the gym,” said the Australian. As a result, he managed to lose 60 pounds and gain muscle. He said that now began to attract the attention of the opposite sex.
After an impressive body transformation, he received a message from that girl who viciously made fun of him at school. “Hello, Anthony. We went to school together, I don’t know if you remember me. I just wanted to apologize to you for bullying you because of excess weight. I’d be happy to take you out for dinner. You look very sexy,” wrote a classmate, accompanied by the text of kisses.
Bayer surprised, having received a message from her. He decided to teach her a lesson and did not answer the invitation. “I forgive you, but I can never forget her act,” said the Australian. The man admitted that after losing weight he feels much happier. Now he helps other people get rid of food addiction and change your life for the better.