16 free travel apps for people that don’t require Internet access

Going on a trip? Don’t forget to download useful travel apps that work without access to the Internet, like “Lifehacker”.

16 бесплатных приложений для путешественников, не требующих доступа в интернет

Photo: Depositphotos

Internet access can be a problem during the trip. But this does not mean that you need to take a million paper maps or scribbled Notepad with useful information about the new place. You can just download to your smartphone one of the applications that you will not need to look for wifi or to spend money on the Internet in roaming.

Triposo

Guide for 8 000 destinations includes summary information about the specific country or city, maps, and database of hotels, restaurants, shops and attractions. Each of these objects can be immediately found on the map and see how to get to it.

In addition, with the app you can choose a local tour or attraction and enjoy it for yourself (for the order you need Internet). Despite the fact that without Internet you can’t book a hotel that is a good way to find something nearby and options.

App Store

Google Play

MapsWithMe

Offline maps of all countries of the world. Simply choose the desired location on the map, download it to your phone or tablet and enjoy on the trip without Internet. Card work fast enough.

App Store

Google Play

City Maps 2GO

Another app with offline maps. The principle of operation is the same: choose country, city and download desired map. Each user can have 5 free cards to choose from. It is possible to build Hiking trails and look for the location of interesting sights.

App Store

Google Play

Currency Exchange

Offline currency Converter will be useful while shopping in another country. You can update the exchange rate in the hotel and use the application in a path without access to the Internet.

App Store

Google Play

MapMyRide

Useful app for those who love to travel by bike. It can be used to search for routes for Cycling in different cities and create their own tracks.

App Store

Google Play

Yandex.Card

To explore the post-Soviet countries useful “Yandex.Cards”, which can work offline. To do this, just need to download through the app map are needed.

App Store

Google Play

Yandex.Metro

Without the Internet, you can also use maps of metro in large cities (Moscow, Saint-Petersburg, Kiev, Kharkiv and Minsk): to build a route and calculate the travel time.

App Store

Google Play

Urbanspoon

Urbanspoon is a database which contains more than a million restaurants in the United States, Canada, and most cities in the UK and New Zealand. You can easily find a place for lunch by rating, cuisine, or distance from your current location.

App Store

Google Play

IndianRailway Offline TimeTable/Indian Train Alarm

Useful for travelers in India. A handy app to search trains timetables, schedules, and directions.

App Store

Google Play

Rail Planner App

App for traveling in Europe who use the trains Eurail and InterRail. You can easily find the nearest station, departure and maps of most European cities.

App Store

Google Play

Google Translator

Allows you to download language packs to use offline. There is useful feature an instant translation using the camera.

App Store

Google Play

2GIS

It’s not just offline maps, but also a comfortable navigation through the city, as well as reference information about stores, restaurants and other organizations (which is important, with contact information and hours of operation). Perhaps the best option for travel to Russia, but is gradually being added to cities of other countries: Ukraine, Czech Republic, Italy, Chile, Cyprus and Kyrgyzstan.

App Store

Google Play

TripAdvisor

Maps, traveler reviews about hotels and restaurants, many photos and the opportunity to book tickets. For many of these functions will need Internet, but the app will certainly help you to find the best option possible.

App Store

Google Play

Hudway

Navigator that helps you navigate even in poor visibility conditions. You just put your phone near the windshield, and it is projected important information about the road. Internet access is only required in order to make a route, which is very convenient: on the road the connection is often lost.

App Store

Google Play

Redigo

Handy guide to different countries and many popular tourist destinations, which will replace the expensive and bulky travel guides. All useful for traveler information in the application: offline maps, information about sites help about visas, time zones, and currency, as well as a phrase book in six languages.

App Store

Google Play

Wi-Fi Map

Sometimes in the journey, the Internet still becomes necessary, but its value in roaming passes all bounds. In such a situation, useful app wifi Map passwords for free Wi-Fi around the world.

App Store

Google Play

And what applications do you use while traveling? Share your experiences in the comments.

