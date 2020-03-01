16 mistakes that we made at the airport, spending money, time and nerves
Edition AdMe.ru wrote tested traveler tips: what you should refrain at the airport, not to spoil the trip at the beginning.
Most travel starts from the airport, and there lies a lot of nuances, from baggage drop-off to passport control. It seems that all know should not be late for the flight, joking about bombs in a suitcase and go easy on the alcohol during the flight. But there are obvious reasons why stay at the airport can be unpleasant, but the journey itself to be under threat.
1. To arrive earlier than 3 hours before departure
Check-in and bag drop starts in 2 hours for domestic flights and 2-3 hours for international. Passengers who arrived much earlier, doomed to while away the time waiting for the airline employees. Well, if this is Changi airport in Singapore, where there are things to do. Bad — when they fly from small towns in Asia and South America.
2. Carry it a trifle in pockets
After registration the passenger must undergo security screening through a metal detector. Before him are often asked to put in the tray of coins and mobile phone. Not to hold on to the checks, put metal things in a bag and put it in your hand Luggage.
During the inspection many passengers also take off jewelry and put them into the pan. This just should not do it, because most of the scanners in the airports are set to search for metals with magnetic properties. Gold and silver are diamagnetic whose magnetic susceptibility is extremely low, and the detector does not react to them. However, some frames can still scan jewelry. In such cases, building a level of sensitivity that does not respond to the small amount of metal.
3. At the airport before departure
Prices at food outlets at the airport exceed the city in 1,5–2 times. Thus, the “Whopper” in Burger King is the usual 196 rubles, and at the airport “Domodedovo” — have 300. The owners of cafes and restaurants attribute this to the high rents at the airports and strict requirements from regulatory bodies. When prices at the airport will be acceptable — is unknown, so Thrifty travelers lunch in advance to avoid paying exorbitant prices.
4. To report excess baggage
Before handing in the Luggage bags and suitcases weighed at the front Desk. If is displayed on the scoreboard advantage, and an airline tensely silent, you just need to remind him about it. Usually they turn a blind eye to the extra 2-3 kg of Luggage and not charge extra. Another thing is the low-cost airlines — in this case, you need to be prepared to pay for excess baggage.
5. To put your valuables in the Luggage
According to the Swiss news Agency SITA in 2019, nearly 4.5 million bags and suitcases checked in Luggage was damaged or stolen. So precious and fragile things — laptop, camera, money, important documents — should only be transported in hand Luggage.
6. Put electronics and liquids from hand Luggage at the bottom of the bag
During the preflight inspection are often asked to put electronic devices and liquids up to 100 ml in a special tray. If they are down bags, you have to stand in the middle of the security checkpoint to rummage through your hand Luggage and get the right things. To avoid such a situation is possible if correctly to lay down their Luggage:
- clothes and shoes are compactly placed on the bottom of the bag;
- documents and money to sort out the internal pockets;
- top to accommodate a large electronics (camera, laptop, external hard drive, powerbank) and liquids up to 100 ml in a transparent package;
- headphones and chargers to put in a small external pockets.
7. To shift medicines from your hand Luggage in the Luggage
A limit of 100ml of liquids in hand Luggage may be avoided to carry on Board or the children’s health food. It can be taken in sufficient quantity for the whole flight time.
In addition, passengers may carry on Board:
- a thermometer for measuring body temperature, which does not contain mercury;
- mercury thermometer Packed in a container and sealed with a special seal;
- mercury tonometer for measuring pressure — 1 per passenger, and certainly in the case;
- hydrogen peroxide — not more than 100 ml of 3% solution per passenger;
- disposable lighter — 1 PC.;
- medicines with a prescription and a doctor’s note.
8. Wrap your hand Luggage in cling film
Officers of the inspection have the right to open carry-on baggage and inspect the contents. Wrapping the bag in a thick layer of cling film, as many do, you risk spending much more time on a simple procedure.
9. To worry about the dangers of the scanners for health
The body scanners are of 2 types:
- based on reverse dispersion — consists of 2 x-ray detectors, the rays which do not pass through the body and reflect off each other. The result is the display of different color substances that differ in density. Muscles in the picture will be bright, and the metal is dark;
- microwave scanners is booths with rotating antennas. They use millimeter waves and create a more accurate and realistic image on the screen.
Manufacturers report that both types of scanner is safe for health. The power of the first comparable to the dose of radiation that a passenger receives 2 minutes of flight, and the second with the emission of your smartphone.
10. To argue with the staff service inspection
Rules for liquids spelled out literally everywhere: on the sites of airports, carriers, online banks and even tickets. But still there are passengers who carry in hand Luggage favorite perfume or cream with a volume greater than 100 ml. Alas, but the staff of service of examination have every right to confiscate or not to miss a passenger in the event of a failure.
Other stumbling blocks — long procedure of examination, the scope of the scan is unnecessary, as it sometimes seems, fault-finding employees. Especially annoying to have to remove belt and shoes. In the last it is necessary “to thank” Richard Reid. 22 December 2001, he carried on the flight with explosives in the heels of shoes. Fortunately, the offender was detained, but since then, in airports with strict inspection make scan shoes separately.
Temperamental passengers often can not withstand the pressure and begin to openly interfere with the service workers. Such emotion may put an end to the trip. If the passenger refuses checks, actively involved in or threatened with physical violence, control workers are required to call the police and give them the violator.
11. Not to consult the departure Board
Time and gate number boarding are recorded in the boarding pass. But it often happens that they change at the last moment. At the same time passengers who arrived in advance, while away an hour or two in the Duty Free and forget to look at the departure boards. In such a situation there is every chance to miss the flight. To avoid this from happening, the rule is every 15-20 minutes to check for any changes in the time and exit number.
12. At all costs try to get off the plane before anyone else
The reason may be a connecting flight, waiting at the street for pick up or just a desire rather to leave the plane after a long flight. Alas, but to push apart the crowd in the passage is unlikely to succeed. Especially if you sat in the back. Instead, passengers will only spoil your mood but will still be released after the others. The best strategy is to quietly sit still and wait their turn to exit.
13. Applaud when landing
Pilots doubt that passengers can make the right conclusions about the quality of the fit. The lack of shaking in flight — not a sign of skill, and the applause may be undeserved. At the same time if the crew is fighting the crosswind and hard landing on short runway, for the strong shaking, instead of the applause he gets bad reviews about the flight. Although it has shown remarkable effort for a safe landing.
In addition, the pilots draw attention to the fact that the landing is not the landing. It is a complete stop of the aircraft near the ramp. Even in this time can happen force majeure, so the crew asks you not to unfasten the straps. When in the process of taxiing, the passengers begin to clap, the staff, to put it mildly, puzzled: the landing is not over yet.
But most importantly, before even pale in comparison to the previous arguments, is that the pilots from behind the door of the cab, most likely, you just don’t hear.
14. To prepare for passport control
Here are the top 5 questions that you are likely to hear on the border:
- What is the purpose of your visit?
- How long will the country?
- Where do you plan to stay?
- What is your occupation?
- Anything to declare?
Consider the answers to these questions in advance. So you will look more confident at passport control and shorten the time of the border.
In addition, pre-print your return tickets and hotel reservation — the border guard may ask an official confirmation of travel plans. Also write the hotel address on a piece of paper in case the officer will inquire about the exact place of stay.
15. Give the officer a passport cover
At passport control you can see 2 warnings: the fact that it is not necessary to give the officer a document in the cover, and the responsibility for attempting to bribe.
The fact that in the pockets of the cover is to put money. It is often used as an opportunity to bribe the officer. Now employees are asking to remove the cover of the passport, to protect themselves from suspicion. If you do otherwise, accidentally forget to cover the money and stretch the document to the border guard, he may see it as an attempt to bribe and to detain the offender.
Another reason — the covers often hinder the reading of information from the electronic chip in the passport.
16. A lot of talking at passport control
One of the tasks of an officer is to monitor attempts of entry of illegal workers and migrants. Careful inspection waits on the border of the USA, Canada and Australia. For friendly questions about where to go, what you plan to do, are there any friends or relatives in the country, are attempts to monitor the risks. So the best strategy is not to talk a lot with the border guard, and answer questions briefly and friendly. For travel ideal scheme “I’m a tourist, arrived in the country for X days, want to see so-and-so.”
