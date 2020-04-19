16 signs that your immune system is not all right
The immune system is a collection of organs, tissues and cells that protects us from external influences that threaten health. Thanks to her, we have immunity. About it writes “Lifehacker”.
Every day he saves us life: reflects attacks viruses and bacteria, struggling with internal inflammation, helps to destroy the degenerated cells of the organism and to prevent the development of tumors.
But all of this goes to us only in case if the immune system is working properly. Unfortunately, it is not always the case.
What is the danger of incorrect operation of the immune system
Sometimes the immune system becomes too lazy, dumb and have time to react to the invasion of infections. In this case, it is easy for us to pick up any viral or bacterial infection — from SARS to pneumonia, longer and we get sick.
And sometimes, on the contrary, starts too active, aggressive, attacking not only viruses and foreign cells, but also the native organism. This leads to the development of autoimmune diseases:
- rheumatoid arthritis;
- multiple sclerosis;
- celiac disease (gluten intolerance);
- diabetes;
- lupus;
- irritable bowel syndrome;
- thyroid disease (e.g. autoimmune thyroiditis);
- the chronic fatigue syndrome.
This is not a complete list of violations, the cause of which is getting the raging immune system.
Scientists still don’t know exactly what causes failures in the operation of our protective system. But I learned early on to recognize the symptoms that warn the immune system that something is not right.
Important: these symptoms are ambiguous and may be due to other causes than immune.
However, to pay attention to them still stands.
What are the signs that your immune system fails you
Experts WebMD medical publications have listed the important points which can talk about the imbalance of the immune system.
1. Constantly cold hands
Feeling cold in the extremities can occur for a variety of reasons. For example, due to Smoking, which causes spasm of peripheral blood vessels. But the relationship with the state of the immune system, directly or indirectly, is also likely.
2. Constipation or diarrhea that lasts more than two weeks
The intestine is closely associated with the immune system: in fact, it is an important part of it. Therefore, prolonged diarrhea or constipation should alert. So, diarrhea can prevent that the immune system attacks the lining of the small intestine or the digestive tract. Constipation also suggests that the intestines for some reason lazy, and it is possible that this inaction extends to the entire immune system in General.
3. Dry eyes
Burning, feeling of sand, redness, eye pain — these symptoms often accompany various autoimmune diseases.
4. Constant weakness and fatigue
If you regularly feel overwhelmed even in the morning, a full night’s sleep, it may be a sign that your immune system is in constant tension. It pulls the required energy.
5. Slightly elevated temperature
If you have a constant temperature of about 37 °With, perhaps, the body develops a kind of autoimmune disease.
6. Constant headaches
Like most symptoms on this list, have a splitting head can be dozens of reasons. However, if the pain become permanent, we can talk about autoimmune attack. For example, some associated with immune system diseases affects the blood vessels in the brain, this causes discomfort.
7. Rash
Leather is an important element of the body’s defense system: it is the first barrier against microbes. How skin looks and how it feels, can reflect the quality of the immune system in General. Itching, rash, recurring inflammation require attention.
8. Joint pain
Another early symptom of overly aggressive immune system that is targeted to cells of their own bodies. The joints come under attack one of the first.
9. Hair loss
The raging immune system can attack the hair follicles, causing thinning hair.
10. Recurring colds with complications
If you have to take antibiotics more than twice a year (for children four times), your immune system may have weakened. Other warning signs: chronic sinus infections (sinusitis, frontal sinusitis, etmoidit, sphenoidal), ear infections more often than four times a year, pneumonia more than once.
11. Hypersensitivity to UV light
If you’ve always tanned fine, and now suddenly noticed that constantly burn, speech can go not about the violent sun, and the hostile immune system.
12. Numbness or tingling in the hands and feet
Maybe you just did a leg or arm numb because that was a long time in an uncomfortable position. If limbs are going numb just from time to time, most likely you’re right. But if the numbness and tingling regular, it can be a sign of immune failure related to damage to the nerves or blood vessels.
13. Trouble swallowing
The reasons by which food or water become lumpy in the throat, a lot. And one of them is autoimmune diseases.
14. Unexplained increases or decreases in weight
If your eating habits and approach to physical activity has not changed, and the weight began to rise or fall, it is an alarming symptom. This can be caused by autoimmune damage of the thyroid gland, developing diabetes or the growing tumor, with which the protective forces of your organism do not handle.
15. White spots on the skin
Sometimes the immune system begins to fight skin pigment cells — the melanocytes. Because of this, white patches appear on the skin.
16. Yellowing of the skin or eyes
Jaundice can occur when the immune system attacks and destroys healthy liver cells. This condition is called autoimmune hepatitis.
What to do if you have symptoms of a failure of the immune system
Be sure to ask the therapist. Will detail to him all the symptoms that seem to you dangerous. The doctor will examine your medical records, questions about your lifestyle, health of relatives (to exclude or confirm a genetic condition), will propose to pass a number of tests.
Perhaps your symptoms are not due to immune failure. But will install it only by a qualified physician.
The results of the examination, the therapist can send you to the relevant specialists: immunologist, an endocrinologist, a dermatologist, a rheumatologist, the hepatologist. Failures in the immune system are often different, so the treatment of each requires your professional approach.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 10833
[name] => immunity
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => immunitet
)
immunity
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13992
[name] => educational program
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => poleznaja-informatsija
)
Educational program
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 26676
[name] => problem
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => problemy
)
проблемыFacebookVkontakte
bookmark