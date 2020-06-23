16-year-old accused of killing four people in the capital of the USA
June 17 in Washington, D.C., police arrested 16-year-old boy suspected of killing 4 people during a series of violent crimes, writes Fox News.
According to the Metropolitan police Department, Michael Mason arranged the deadly shootings within 7 weeks between 7 April and 22 may in two separate areas. They added that at least another 5 people were injured.
Mason denied his involvement during interviews with detectives homicide, according to the affidavit of arrest. One of the alleged victims was a woman used as a human shield man whom the shooter was aiming at.
Police reported that a fatal shooting involving women, 21-year-old bree moon, occurred 11 days after the release of Mason from custody in the juvenile facility.
Mason has been identified after the authorities have used the software for facial recognition to compare the photograph taken by the victim with images of Mason in social networks. This is stated in a written statement to the court.
The police added that Mason reportedly tried to sell the .40 caliber weapons in Instagram after one of the murders.
According to police, Mason, being the right age to carry the responsibility, was charged with four counts of murder in the first degree, four counts of assault to murder and assault with a deadly weapon.
The police also charged 19-year-old Daquan Jones from the North-East of the district of Columbia of murder in the first degree in connection with the death of the moon.
“These people have terrorized our communities, and we thank all who helped in their arrest,” wrote representatives of the D.C. police Twitter.
The investigation is ongoing.
