16-year-old actress from the movie “Cloud Atlas” hanged himself after a quarrel with parents because of poor…
The cause of death of British actress, model, dancer and singer Maya-Lecii Naylor. Talented girl, who predicted a great future, died on 7 April this year at the age of 16 years. Then the media reported that she supposedly suddenly became ill, she fell unconscious. And never recovered.
Now, however, the edition of the Daily Mail reports that actually Mayan Lesia hanged himself at home in London. This decision was taken by her spontaneous, spur of the moment — after a quarrel with his parents. As found out a consequence, she is seriously worried about someone who got bad grades — because she had to take school exams for the General certificate of secondary education. In this regard, she experienced stress. And the mother and father after the call, leadership from school as a punishment and even forbade her to go to a party with friends.
Naylor spent the night before his death for a TV with his family. They watched the film, which was the scene of a suicide. The girl’s body was found by her mother, Zina.
Parents say the daughter had plans for the future.
The coroner called it a suicide “accident” because she “didn’t want to kill myself”.
Mayan Lecia Naylor started acting in early childhood (first appeared on screen at the age of less than two years) and had gained a lot of popularity. Mayan Lesia known in the UK for his role as Fran in the television series “Milli Inbetween” and a number of popular British TV series. She also starred in the Hollywood film of 2012 “Cloud Atlas” with Tom Hanks. This picture was nominated for the award “Golden globe”.
A scene from “Cloud Atlas” Naylor Tom Hanks
