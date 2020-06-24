16-year-old goalkeeper, heroically led his club to the final of the Cup of Ukraine (video)
Paul Isenko
In the match Mariupol – Vorskla determined opponent of Dynamo Kyiv in the Ukrainian Cup final.
The main and extra time ended in a draw – 1:1, and Poltava got their reward 10 minutes before the end of regular time.
It is worth noting that the decisive moment in the confrontation, as it turned out later, happened on the 119th minute when the head coach of “Vorskla” Yuri Maximov carried out the homework, replacing the goalkeeper Dmitry Reznik for 16-year-old understudy Paul Esenko’s match in Mariupol was the debut for the first team.
And the teenager has fully justified the confidence Maximova – of Icenko fought off three penalties out of five, to cope with the impacts of Andrey Kulakov Danil Ignatenko Viktor Kornienko. Thanks to this “Vorskla” won in penalty shootout 3:2 and reached the final of the Ukrainian Cup.
We add that Paul is the goalkeeper of the national team of Ukraine U-17.
A review of the match Mariupol – Vorskla – on the website of the official broadcaster of the Ukrainian Cup.