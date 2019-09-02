16-year-old got into the Guinness book of records with 57 Shoe size
Berliner Lars Motta got into the Guinness Book of records as a teenager, with the largest foot size – 16-year-old young man needs shoes of size 57.
About it reports “Correspondent” with reference to the DPA on Saturday, August 31.
Left foot Lars reaches a length of 35,05 cm, right – 34,98 see This Shoe in stores in Germany, have to make to order. The cost of one pair can reach 1.2 thousand euros. Costs are covered by medical insurance.
In addition, a young man studying to be a carpenter and he needs specialized shoes for work in the Studio. These shoes are 1,8 thousand Euro. These costs are borne by the Department of labor.
“It’s great that this record belongs to me,” said the Agency Lars. While at home the youth often faces challenges. He, for example, it is difficult to climb the stairs. “There will be problems with the driving school,” he said. It is also difficult with sports – no hockey, no football, no basketball young man is not suitable.