16-year-old skipped school for the sake of a goal in gate “Manchester United” to “old Trafford” (video)
Luke Matheson
On the eve of the 1/16 finals of the Cup of English League “Manchester United” on “old Trafford” unexpectedly met stiff resistance from the club of the 3rd division of England, “Rochdale”.
The main time of the match ended in a draw 1:1 and only in the penalty shootout man UTD managed to break the resistance of opponents – 5:3.
Note that in the only goal scored in the 78th minute, 16-year-old teenager Luke Matheson.
It is noteworthy that for the trip to old Trafford Luke had to miss a school exam in psychology. The next morning after the match against the “red devils” to Matheson had to go to school and to take a missed exam, informs The Telegraph.
“The education I really like. “Rochdale” and the school were very supportive. I love to learn. I want to do. Football does not guarantee, – said Matheson. You never know what will happen in the future. You can be the best player in the world, but it may happen anything. So I want to have a backup plan”, – quotes the edition Matheson.
This season on account of a teenager in 5 matches and 1 goal.
The only goal for the red devils was scored by 17-year-old Mason Greenwood, yesterday a former scholar.