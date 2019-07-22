17 arrested “agents” of the CIA, some sentenced to death

Monday, July 22, the Ministry of information of Iran announced that the country arrested 17 of the CIA. Some of them have already been sentenced to death. Revealed spies acted “in economic, nuclear, infrastructure and military fields where they were engaged in gathering secret data.” This is stated in the statement released by the state television of Iran.

It is emphasized that among the arrested were not US citizens. It’s all the Iranians, recruited by the CIA. They were trained by American instructors. CIA spies provided necessary equipment.

As suggested by the Western media exposure of 17 American agents may be associated with the case of a former employee of the Center of aviation and cosmonautics of the Ministry of defense of Iran Jalal Haji Savara. At the end of June he was executed at the prison in city of Karaj. During the search in the house of Haji Savara was discovered the materials and equipment for surveillance, after which he confessed. His ex-wife was sentenced to 15 years in prison for complicity in spying for the United States.

The spy scandal is capable of further worsen the already tense relations between Tehran and Washington. The conflict arose after the President of the United States Donald trump refused to recognize the agreement concluded with Iran Barack Obama. The United States withdrew from the agreement unilaterally. After that, Iran announced that ceases to perform part of the obligations under the agreement known as the Joint comprehensive plan of action (SVPD). It concerns Iran’s nuclear program. Besides the United States and Iran, it was signed by France, Britain, China and Russia.

In response to the statement of Tehran, Washington has tightened sanctions against the Islamic Republic and has dispatched American warships and strategic bombers.

In late June, the threat of a military conflict in the region has increased because of what happened on June 13 attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman. Washington has accused of attacking Tehran. In particular, the US administration stated that in the case of one of the affected vehicles an explosive device, presumably a magnetic mine. About a month ago a similar device was used in an attack on a tanker off the coast of the UAE.

Later, the us media reported that Iran shot down a us unmanned aerial vehicle type Navy MQ-4C Triton in international airspace over the Strait of Hormuz. In Washington they say that on this day, U.S. planes did not fly in Iranian airspace. In turn, Tehran says it has “irrefutable evidence” of a violation by drone air borders of the country. The US was ready to launch a military strike on Iran downed the drone, but in the last minute trump it was canceled.

Tehran has accused the command of a vessel in violation of the rules of international navigation.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter